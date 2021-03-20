Deep Packet Inspection Market-: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Deep Packet Inspection Market Introduction

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) is an advanced method of inspecting and managing network traffic. It inspects data and information being sent over the computer network and takes action by re-routing, blocking, or logging it. It examines the contents of the packets that pass through a given checkpoint takes real-time decision based on the rules assigned or set by the enterprise.

Deep packet inspection is finding wide application for detection and interception of virus and other forms of malicious traffic. Moreover, it is also used in the network management in order to streamline the flow of the network traffic. Governments in Europe, North America and Asia are using deep packet inspection for censorship and surveillance in addition for security of their own networks.

Deep Packet Inspection Market: Notable Highlights

Russia is planning to install deep packet inspection boxes on all the traffic nodes in the country. Special boxes with tracking software will be installed at traffic exchange points in Russia and feed the control center with all the data. The whole project is projected to cost around $304 million excluding the installation, maintenance, and refinement cost.

NeuVector is planning to extend its deep packet inspection technology to offer data loss prevention capabilities and help the companies and organizations to mitigate the risks of the personally identifiable data loss.

Ipoque GmbH has expanded geographically by opening new office in Berlin. The company also plans to enhance the solution set especially with the emergence of 5G and will also focus on developing technical excellence in traffic analytics, packet processing, and traffic management.

Some of the leading players in the deep packet inspection market are AT&T Inc., Cisco System, Verizon Communication Inc., Bivio Networks Inc., Allot Communication Ltd, Qosmos, Huawei, Arbor Networks Inc., and Rackspace Inc.

Deep Packet inspection Market Dynamics

High Penetration of Mobile Devices Driving Growth in Deep Packet Inspection Market

Mobile service operators are using deep packet inspection on a large scale to tailor-fit the offerings to the individual subscribers including value-added services, sophisticated pricing models and tiered services. However, traffic management is still the primary use case for deep packet inspection by mobile operators, especially to provide new service models along with pricing plans in order to support Software Defined Networks (SDNs).

Companies in the deep packet inspection market are also focusing on offering DPI for mobile network operators resulting in the increased efficiency and throughput for customers. With increasing competition, marketing team of network providers are focusing on new marketing strategies based on the deep packet inspection, while implementing highly innovative solutions and charging models by network providers for subscribers. Meanwhile, evolution of IoT devices is also contributing to the growth of deep packet inspection market.

Government Sectors Using Deep Packet inspection to Enhance Security Measures

Owing to the significant level of security, surveillance, and censorship, government sectors including the BFSI sectors are using deep packet inspection. For instance, the National Security Agency in the US with cooperation from AT&T to make the inter traffic surveillance more intelligent. Meanwhile, in China, the government is using deep packet inspection to monitor and censor the network traffic and the content that is harmful for its citizens.

Governments are also collaborating with the companies providing deep packet inspection services. Owing to the availability to confidential data, and rise in the cyber-security crimes, government is increasingly focusing on implementing various techniques to ensure data and information security.

Lack of Awareness Coupled with Concerns on Misuse of Data by Third-party Act as Restraint for Deep Packet Inspection Market

The lack of awareness about the risk associated with the cyber-attacks and privacy concerns are hampering the growth of deep packet inspection market. Many consumer IoT devices still lack adequate security and are also being leveraged to perform DDoS attacks.

Moreover, deep packet inspection technologies allow network operators to identify the origin and the content of each packet of data that pass through networking hubs. This has raised the issue of privacy concerns and the misuse of data by third-party entities.

Deep Packet Inspection Market Segmentation

Based on the product, the deep packet inspection market is segmented into

Integrated DPI

Standalone DPI

On the basis of application, the deep packet inspection market is segmented into

ISP

Government

Education

Enterprises

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the deep packet inspection market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to deep packet inspection market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Deep packet inspection market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Deep Packet Inspection Market Segments

Deep Packet Inspection Market Dynamics

Deep Packet Inspection Market Size

Supply & Demand in the Deep Packet Inspection Market

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Deep Packet Inspection Market

Competition & Companies involved in the Deep Packet Inspection Market

Technology in the Deep Packet Inspection Market

Value Chain in the Deep Packet Inspection Market

