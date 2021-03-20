Tetra Terminals Market-Recent developments in the competitive landscape & Forecast till 2031

Tetra Terminals Market Introduction

TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) a European standard for trunked radio system is a two-way transceiver specification. It was specially designed for use by emergency services, government agencies, transport services, and military. TETRA mobile stations can communicate using direct mode operation or trunked mode operation. The direct mode operation also includes the possibility of using the sequence of one or more than one tetra terminals as the relays.

Continues technological developments is likely to drive the tetra terminals market along with latest features. Tetra has also gained prominence as a secure and reliable mobile communication technology for public safety and mission critical uses. Companies are focusing on integrated terminal management providing, upgrading and reporting system for the enterprise tetra terminal users.

Tetra Terminals Market: Notable Highlights

Hytera Communications Corporations Limited unveiled its P-LTE Mission Critical Services solutions at the Mobile World Conference 2019 in Spain. The new solution by the company complies with MCS and LTE standards and can serve mission critical industries including rail transit, public safety, dock and port, etc.

Motorola Solutions along with Sierra Wireless plans to offer LTE broadband in-vehicle communication as part of the integrated platform for mission critical communication. By incorporating AirLink LTE in-vehicle routers in the Motorola solutions, it will allow fire fighters, police officers, and paramedics to securely share the data while at the scene or en route to an incident.

DAMM Cellular Systems in 2018 won the contract to provide DAMM TetraFlex radio system for mission critical communications at Kannur International Airport in India.

Some of the leading players in the tetra terminals market are Airbus Defence and Space, ETELM, DAMM Cellular Systems A/S, Rolta India Limited, Axell Wireless Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Sepura PLC, and Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd.

Increasing Importance of Mobile Radio Communication in Public Safety and Emergency to Drive Growth in Tetra Terminals Market

The TETRA defined as the open digital radio standard for critical communication has become an important part of communication in public safety and emergency conditions. TETRA is finding wide application in fire departments, law enforcement, paramedics, transportation, utilities and other public emergency services in recent years.

TETRA is likely to expand as the large installed base of the analog land mobile radio users will likely shift to digital Private Mobile Radio (PMR) across various countries to be used in the emergency situation and for public safety. Regulatory bodies are also encouraging the use of highly efficient, data-friendly, standard compliant and feature-rich digital PMR. While the increasing number of manufacturers are also withdrawing support from analog PMR products.

Development of Smart Terminals Combining Advanced Technologies with Security

Manufacturers are focusing on developing smart terminals including advanced technologies with latest security system. New tetra terminals including wide range of features are being designed to increase the safety. Manufacturers in the tetra terminals market are integrating various technologies to optimize size of terminals making it lighter and easy-to-use.

Touchscreen interface, a wide range of payment methods, processing various forms of electronic payment, fast transaction processing, support for third party value added applications, and best-in-class security are some of the features being integrated in the latest generation of tetra payment terminals.

Meanwhile, tetra terminals being designed for public safety and emergency are also using innovative technologies, ensuring instant access to data and voice services for fire fighters, police officers, and other professional users.

High Cost of the Product to Hamper the Growth of Tetra Terminals Market

In tetra terminals, the complexity and development cost results in the final cost of the product. Various factors such as providing a better connection between the nodes and base stations require several Mbps of the bandwidth in order to avoid signaling delay, moreover, increasing number of sites required to perform same coverage of existing analog system results in the higher initial investment. Moreover, the linear modulation in the terminal require expansive hardware and also consumes high energy, thus, adding to the cost of tetra terminals.

However, companies are focusing on developing new tetra terminal solutions with advanced features to ensure the lowest acquisition and operating cost, making it cost-effective.

Tetra Terminals Market Segmentation

Based on the end-use industries, the tetra terminals market is segmented into

Public Safety

Utilities

Transport

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the tetra terminals market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to tetra terminals market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

