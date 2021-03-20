2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast Till 2031

2,6- Dichloro Aniline being a specialty chemical has limited applications in the chemicals and pharmaceutical industry. It is extensively used to manufacture drugs such as clonidine and diclofenac. Diclofenac is a famous drug which is used and recommended globally to reduce pain and inflammation.

The broad range of supply of diclofenac discloses the amount of 2,6-dichloroaniline. Global diclofenac and clonidine markets together capped around US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and has potential to double the market value by the end of forecast period.

The immense potential of the end markets of 2,6-dichloro aniline portrays an image of rapid market growth of 2,6-dichloro aniline over the forecast period. Key consumers utilizing 2,6 dichloro aniline are Novartis AG, Henan Dongtai Pharmaceutical co., Merck & co, PD-Rx Pharmaceuticals, , Hikma Farmaceutica, , Cadila Pharnmaceuticals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and bundle of other consumers. Presence of high volumes of consumers and limited manufacturers makes the market near oligopolistic and monopolistic.

Therefore, demand rise and decline has minor effect on prices of the product. But the pharmaceutical grade of 2,6-dichloro aniline is governed by inelasticity of price over demand rise which could be beneficial for manufacturers of 2,6-dichloro aniline manufacturers in long-run. Absence of the market substitute remains the key factor for the market growth of 2,6-dichloro aniline. Aforementioned factors affiliated to pharmaceutical industry is set to bolster the 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market.

Demand Surge from Pharmaceutical Grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline is set to Provide Thrust the Market

Of the two major grade types, industrial and pharmaceutical 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market, pharmaceutical grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market captures majority of the market shares. Rapid growth of the demand has driven the prices by 3% over the historical period of FY2015-FY2019. Industrial grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline has immense applications in chemical industry such as organic synthesis and chemical processing to obtain derivatives. It is also utilized in chemical laboratories in significant quantities which has added to the overall demand of the 2,6 dichloro aniline market. All in all owing to the aforementioned factors, market is set to grow at double digit CAGR over the forecast period.

COVID-19 to Contract the 2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market

COVID-19 or Novel corona virus has not only ceased the movement of the people but also negatively affected the trade and production. But in the perspective of the 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market growth. The supply of 2,6-Dichloro Anilines has immensely declined by over 3 fold in the 1st and 2nd quarters. Demand from pharmaceutical industry was streamlined but the disruption in supply has almost spiked up the price by near 0.4%over the 2nd quarter of FY2020. Laboratory grade prices declined by 4% owing to demand declination owing to the shutdown of majority of laboratories in Q2 and the demand is set to resurrect by the end of 3rd quarter of FY2020.

Segmentation analysis of 2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market:

The global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market is bifurcated into four major segments: purity, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of purity, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

98%

98-99%

More than 99%

On the basis of application, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Manufacturing

API (Acute Pharmaceutical Ingredients)

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Laboratories

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, East Asia holds for largest market share in global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market. Growing API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) in China, Japan and South Korea has been observed over the historical period. This has provided immense opportunity for the 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market growth in East Asia region over the historical period. Followed by East Asia, South Asia & Oceania accounts for less than quarter of the global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline demand.

Moreover, key manufacturer of 2,6-dichloro aniline, Aarti Industries is positioned in India. Market is growing at a steady pace in this region owing to the rise in API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) production, which provides thrust for the demand in the region. Followed by South Asia & Oceania, North America & Europe together captures less than quarter of the global market share. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for minute demand share owing to limited presence of pharmaceutical operations in these regions.

2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market: Key Players

Global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market is highly consolidated in nature with presence of only countable players across the globe. Key players in market are focused towards improving the product purity. These players aim to channel a scattering range of 2,6-Dichloro Aniline suitable for different pharmaceutical and industrial purposes of varied purity. Key players in global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market are CDH Fine Chemicals, Acros Organics N.V., TRC (Toronto Research Chemicals), Aarti Industries and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The 2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The 2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland & CIS)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand & Thailand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The 2,6-Dichloro Aniline report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The 2,6-Dichloro Aniline report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The 2,6-Dichloro Aniline report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

