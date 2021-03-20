Butyryl Chloride Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights and Forecast Till 2031

Butyryl chloride is a key ingredient which is being used extensively to manufacture pesticides, API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), water purification chemicals and bundle of other niche applications. Niche application of butyrl chloride include catalysts, fixating agents and dyestuff manufacturing. Growth of butyryl chloride could largely be attributed to the growth of pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmaceutical Industry was growing at a faster pace in the historical period and has also seen minor ups and downs. In 2020, pharmaceutical demand has been skyrocketed and therefore to maintain the demand, supply of API has been ramped up in India and China to support the final formulations production in Europe and United States of America. All in all, pharmaceutical industry has been valuated at US$ 1 Trillion in 2020 and is set to reach more than 1.5 Trillion by mid-term forecast period. Aforementioned factors affiliated to pharmaceutical industry is set to bolster the butyryl chloride market.

Demand of the butyryl chloride has substantially risen over the past half-decade owing to the chemical manufacturers’ inclination towards Butyryl Chlorides owing to its bundle of applications ranging from agrochemicals to dye stuff. Growth in agricultural activities across the globe to secure the growing population with enough agro products. Thus utilization of butyryl chloride to manufacture agrochemicals. Rising demand from pharmaceutical and chemical industry applications has positively impacted butyryl chloride market. Global butyryl chloride market is forecast to witness absolute growth at a higher digit CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Demand Rise from Pharmaceutical Grade Butyryl Chloride is set to Provide Thrust the Market

Of the two major grade types, industrial and pharmaceutical butyryl chloride market, pharmaceutical grade butyryl chloride market captures minority shares of the market but the rapid growth of pharmaceutical grade demand has seen a major uptake in the historical period. Industrial grade butyryl chloride has immense applications in chemical industry and captures majority of the market. Over the past few years, demand from chemical industry has slowed down owing to its reduced application and usage to manufacture pesticides and agrochemicals as the chemical is posed to have long-term health issues.

COVID-19 to Contract the Butyryl Chloride Market

COVID-19 or Novel corona virus has not only ceased the movement of the people but also the trade and production in the market. But in the perspective of the butyryl chloride market growth. The demand of Butyryl Chlorides has immensely declined by over 2 fold in the 1st and 2nd quarters. Demand from pharmaceutical industry was streamlined but the supply was almost shutdown across the globe has spiked up the price by near 0.4%over the Q2. Industrial grade prices declined by 2% owing to demand declination and presence of huge inventories with industries.

Segmentation analysis of Butyryl Chloride Market:

The global butyryl chloride market is bifurcated into four major segments: grade, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of grade, Butyryl Chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of application, Butyryl Chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Manufacturing

Agrochemicals

Others

API (Acute Pharmaceutical Ingredients)

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, Butyryl Chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Industry

Agricultural Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Butyryl Chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Butyryl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, East Asia holds for largest market share in global butyryl chloride market. Growing chemical production in China and Japan has been observed over the historical period. This has provided an immense opportunity for the butyryl chloride market to grow in East Asia region. Moreover, rise in demand of pharmaceutical grade owing to COVID-19 has immensely shifted the trade curves to the right. Followed by East Asia, North America accounts for less than quarter of the global butyryl chloride market. Market is growing at a steady pace in this region owing to the rise in pharmaceutical operations, which provides enough push for the demand requisite in the region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for minute demand share.

Butyryl Chloride Market: Key Players

Global Butyryl Chloride market is slightly consolidated in nature with presence of only few players across the globe. Key players in market are focused towards expanding their supply horizons. These players aim to provide a scattering range of butyryl chloride suited for different industrial purposes. Key players in global butyryl chloride market are CDH Fine Chemicals, Krishna Solvochem Ltd., Oakwood Chemicals, TCI Chemicals, Cai Rui Chemical Technology, Cabb Chemicals, Aurumpharmatech, Shiva Pharmachem, Transpek Industry Limited, Vande Mark, Novaphene, Anshul Life Sciences, Shital Chemical Industries, Forcast Chemicals, Zhejiang Huzhou Shalong Chemical Industries, Dongying Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Butyryl Chloride market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Butyryl Chloride Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Butyryl Chloride Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland & CIS)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand & Thailand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The Butyryl Chloride report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Butyryl Chloride report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Butyryl Chloride report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

