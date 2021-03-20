DL-Methionine Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & amp, Forecast Till 2031

Methionine is mainly available in two forms named as D-methionine and L-methionine. DL-Methionine which is a mixed form of D-methionine and L-methionine, is an essential amino acid and act as a building block in protein production. As feed is an important factor in meat industry in which profit is highly dependent on productivity at lowest possible feed costs.

In response, DL-Methionine has emerged as ideal ingredient in animal feed additives. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global DL-Methionine market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

On the basis of application, animal feed additive is the largest consumer of DL-Methionine and is projected to continue its dominance during the throughout the forecast period accounting for over three fourth of the global demand. The growth is attributed to increased demand of DL-Methionine in aqua feed coupled with surging demand for fish meat across the globe.

However poultry is identified as primary consumer of DL-Methionine as it prevents feathering disturbances observed in birds due to lack of essential nutrients. As animals are unable to produce methionine on their own due to which animal feed is poised to lead the global consumption of DL-Methionine during the forecast period.

COVID Impact Insights

The spread of the coronavirus has nearly forced all countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures which has disrupted every industry and market so the DL-Methionine market across the globe. As per UN stats global economy is estimated to suffer billion dollars of loss in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has generated massive disruptions in the demand-supply equation across multiple industries, causing a global economic meltdown. However, lockdown ease in Asia Pacific and several other countries across the globe are set to assist the global DL-Methionine market growth in 2020. Second wave of coronavirus is driving global economy towards great recession and lack of vaccination for long time will leave permanent mark on numerous economies.

Segmentation Analysis of DL-Methionine Market:

The global DL-Methionine market is bifurcated into three major segments: form, application, and region.

On the basis of form, DL-Methionine market has been segmented as follows:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of application, DL-Methionine market has been segmented as follows:

Animal Feed Aquaculture Poultry Swine Others

Food & Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, DL-Methionine market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

DL-Methionine Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global DL-Methionine market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Enormous growth in China’s animal feed industry and increased demand for high quality animal feedstocks has made China the world’s largest consumer of DL-Methionine.

The scenario is projected to continue owing to China’s accelerating aquaculture industry and surging demand for fish meat in the region. Other key factors includes China’s huge poultry and pharmaceutical industry which are poised to the assist China’s supremacy in global DL-Methionine market. On the back of China, currently, East Asia is leading the consumer of DL-Methionine and is projected to maintain its dominance over other regions during the forecast period.

Further, East Asia is followed by North America which is the largest poultry meat producer currently accounting for near one fourth of the global poultry production followed by China, Brazil and Russia. As poultry meat accounts for over one third of the global meat production and United States being the world’s leading poultry producer will create significant demand for DL-Methionine during the forecast period.

DL-Methionine Market: Key Players

Global DL-methionine market is partially consolidated in nature in which top five players accounts for over one fourth of the global production. Currently, Adisseo, Equistro, Evonik Industries AG, MEGAMIX, Novus International, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd are the key stakeholders in global DL-Methionine market.

Prominent companies like Evonik and Adisseo have been involved in targeted product portfolio and production capacity expansion strategies. For instance, Evonik offers DL-Methionine specifically designed for aquaculture in order to meet align with the trend of fish meat. Adisseo has plans to build new liquid methionine production facility by mid-2021 in order to meet the increasing demand for liquid methionine. Aforementioned strategies are poised to up-lift the DL-Methionine market growth during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the DL-Methionine market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The DL-Methionine market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, form, and application.

The DL-Methionine Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The DL-Methionine Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The DL-Methionine report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The DL-Methionine report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The DL-Methionine report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

