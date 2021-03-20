Mullite Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis Featuring Industry Top Key Players By 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Mullite Market: Introduction

Mullite also known as porcelainite is chemically denoted as 3Al 2 O 3 . 2SiO 2, which is an orthorhombic silicate mineral of aluminum. Mullite is resistant to corrosion and heat and is often used as refractory. The first known use of mullite in 1924 as a refractory and was discovered in Scotland. Traditionally Mullite was made by clay-alumina mixture firing but recent developments have seen sintered mullite powders to be produced. It can be found in in a thermally-metamorphed rock called porcellanite. Mullite has attain importance for traditional as well as advance ceramics for its favorable thermal and mechanical properties. Mullite also finds applications in glass and steel refractories for its high temperature strength, thermal shock resistance, thermal stability, resistance to abrasion, electrical resistivity among others.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3936

Mullite Market: Dynamics

Mullite Market Drivers

Increase in construction activity in the future due to population growth and urbanization is expected to see an increase in the demand of steel, glass, and ceramic industries for infrastructure, construction and rebuilding purposes. Mullite bricks are a major aspect of refractory materials for industries like glass, ceramic, iron and steel manufacturing plants, which is hence expected to drive the mullite market extensively in the future. The glass and steel industries hold a prominent share in the mullite market and are anticipated to be the two major markets as the most share of mullite is in refractories this is anticipated to drive the mullite market in the future.

The increasing demand in petrochemical industry is also anticipated to augment the demand of Mullite as its derivatives across applications such as pharmaceutical, paints & coating, tires among others Fused Cast Mullite Bricks & Blocks are used extensively for its high temperature resistivity, low thermal conductivity and strong resistance to thermal shock in multiple end use industries such as ceramic industry, petrochemical industry, construction material industry among others.

The easy obtainability and reasonable price of raw material for mullite makes it a first preference for multiple end users which is expected to drive the market. Fused Zirconia Mullite has excellent thermal shock resistance and resistance to deformation under load are extensively used as a typical abrasive applications for kiln furniture for production of ceramic, metal components and others industrial application, with growth in demand for such applications in the ceramic and chemical industries, this is expected to propel the mullite market.

Mullite Market Restraints

Mullite consists of 30 weight % SiO2 so its corrosion resistance against basic slag is lower than that of the other alternatives for corundum based refractories. Kyanite as an alternative is preferred for multiple refractories such as corundum based refractories, which can affect the Mullite market growth to an extent.

Mullite Market Trends

The global ceramic industry has been witnessing various changes in technology, design and features for structural applications. Alumina-Mullite ceramics have uniform crystalline mono-structure, ballistic performance and wear resistance for structural applications. Mullite ceramics is being recently used for making electric connection instruments such as plugs, switches and many more for the properties such as high wear and abrasion resistance and low manufacturing cost. This might play a role in the growth of mullite market in the future.

Request Full Report With TOC: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4013

Market: Segmentation

The global market of Mullite Market can be segmented by: Form

Natural

Fused

The Global Market of Mullite Market can be segmented by: Application

Construction

Electronics

Metallurgical application

Wear Resistant Coatings

Others

The Global market of Mullite Market can be segmented by: End Use

Chemical

Coatings

Petrochemical

Refractories

Ceramic Industry

Others

Market: Regional Outlook

Mullite is one of the main raw material of the refractories which finds application in steel and cement production, China in the Asia-Pacific region is one of the prominent region for refractories for steel and cement production followed by Asia and Oceanic countries. Europe, Japan & North America were prominent in the past periods, but due to increase in the heavy industry cores in Asia-Pacific region has led to increase in the mullite market in countries such as China and India. Growth in the refractories industries in such regions is expected to increase the mullite market. North America and Europe are anticipated to be leading in consumption of mullite for the high demand of mullite products such as white fused zirconia mullite in electronics and ceramic industry. The mullite market in regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Market: Key participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global Mullite market are:

CoorsTek, Kyocera, Washington Mills, Engineered Ceramics, Itc-cera, Tianjin Century Electronics, Kyanite Mining, Electro Abrasives, and CUMI EMD among others.

Grow Your Business From Expert Advice: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3936

The Mullite Market report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand Scenario

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Mullite market

Competition & Companies involved in Mullite market

Technology used in Mullite Market

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates