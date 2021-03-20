Pyrimidine Market Research Study including Growth Factors, w Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2019 to 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Pyrimidine Market Introduction

Pyrimidine is an organic compound with aromatic and heterocyclic chemical structure similar to the pyridine compound. Naturally, Pyrimidine is an essential component of nucleic acids (DNA) and comprises of three different types of pyrimidines. These are Uracil, Thymine and Cytosine. Pyrimidine can also be produced synthetically and the prominent consumption of pyrimidine is in the pharmaceutical industry where it used for the production of various drugs such as drugs for cancer treatment and HIV drugs among others. Pyrimidine has been proved as an essential metabolite for cancer treatment as it can efficiently interfere with the process of DNA replication that can stop further cell divisions and prevent tumor formation.

Pyrimidine Market Dynamics

Pyrimidine Market Drivers

Increasing spending from the pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as government on research and development is expected to be one of the key factor behind the growth of global pyrimidine market. The cost of development of a new drug is high and hence, the basic research on drug discovery is primarily funded by the government or by the philanthropic organizations. There are various government agencies that invest significantly on the early stages of drug research and development such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). For instance, a state agency of California that was established in 2005 – the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine by the California Stem Cell Research and Cures Initiative explains the increasing number of government initiatives taken for the drug research and discovery.

As a consequence of the immense amount of investments, funding’s and the need of the hour for the development of cancer medicines, the growth in the pharmaceutical industry has been significant. This is expected to indirectly drive the consumption of pyrimidine for the development of ant-cancer drugs and hence lead to the growth of the global pyrimidine market.

Pyrimidine Market Restraints

The global pyrimidine market is restrained by the lack of diversity in the applications of pyrimidine. Besides being used as a lab reagent and in pharmaceuticals, pyrimidine finds no other prominent applications. This has also restrained away big players from participating in the global pyrimidine market. These factors collectively are expected to impact on the growth of global pyrimidine market in negative terms.

Pyrimidine Market Trends

The significant results from research are resulting in the expansion of the pyrimidine application area. For instance, in 2016, a new patent for the ‘Application of pyrimidine compound or salt thereof for manufacturing pharmaceutical products for preventing or curing flt3-related disorders or diseases was filed that eventually widened the application area of the global pyrimidine market in pharmaceutical end-use industry.

Pyrimidine Market Segmentation

The global pyrimidine market can be segmented on the basis of source, type, application and end-use industries.

On the basis of source, the global Pyrimidine market can be segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of type, the global pyrimidine market can be segmented as:

Cytosine

Uracil

Thymine

On the basis of applications, the global Pyrimidine market can be segmented as:

Lab Reagent

Drug Development

On the basis of end-uses, the global Pyrimidine market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals

Research and Development

Pyrimidine Market Participants

Some of the market key Pyrimidine market participants identified across the value chain of global Pyrimidine market that include manufacturers operating at national or international levels and suppliers are as follows:

Cayman Chemical Synerzine, Inc. PilarBio (Canada) Maxon Organics Pvt. Ltd. Sai Carbohydrates Lonza APICMO MASCOT I.E. Co., Ltd Ziyun chemicals co.,ltd. BEYO Chemical Co., Ltd. Shanghai Zaiqi Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd Suzhou Sibian Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

Pyrimidine Market Regional Outlook

Owing to the consumption of pyrimidine in the pharmaceutical industry, the global market share of the pyrimidine market is expected to remain prominent in regions such as North America and Europe. With significant increase in the government spending for pharmaceutical research, it is expected that the pyrimidine market in East Asia and South Asia regions would grow at a lucrative growth rate.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Pyrimidine research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Pyrimidine report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

