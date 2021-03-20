Bio-Based Coolants Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis Featuring Industry Top Key Players By 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Bio-Based Coolants Market Introduction

Bio-based coolants are produced from the sustainable and renewable substitutes of raw material for the conventional chemical based coolants. Bio-based coolants are identified as a promising alternative to the conventional chemical based coolants as they have reduced carbon content, are more environment friendly and biodegradable. The intensity of participation in the global bio-based coolants market is expected to increase as it offers a promising growth in coming years. Existing chemical market players are collaborating and investing huge capitals on other research institutes and biotechnology firms for the development of new bio-based coolants products and for the optimization of the methods of bio-based coolants production.

Bio-Based Coolants Market Dynamics

Bio-Based Coolants Market Drivers

Bio-based coolants are more environment friendly as compared to the conventional coolants as fossil fuels suffer from intense fluctuations in availability, trade and hence their prices. Therefore, for the competitive advantage of bio-based coolants from conventional coolants in terms of its cost stability and for being more environment-friendly, the market for bio-based coolants is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate in coming years.

As a consequence of increasing annual incomes and per capita spending on travel, tourism and passenger cars, the sales of automobiles has been on a hike across the geographies in the past few years. This factor has significantly increased the sales of automotive chemicals that includes the increase in the consumption of bio-based coolants.

Bio-Based Coolants Market Restraints

Higher prices of bio-based coolants in comparison to the conventional coolants is expected to be a restraining factor against the growth of the global bio-based coolants market.

Bio-Based Coolants Market Trends

The opportunities of growth in the global bio-based coolants market are tremendous. These opportunities have been successfully recognized by the existing polymer manufacturers and in order to grow in the global bio-based coolants market, they are actively participating in collaborations and mergers with other players for research and development of new bio-based coolants products. As a consequence, the global bio-based coolants market has been witnessing a frequent number of product launches that is expanding the global bio-based coolants market product portfolio and is increasing the intensity of competition amongst the different market participants.

Bio-Based Coolants Market Segmentation

The global bio-based coolants market can be segmented on the basis of type, applications, end-uses and regions.

On the basis of technology, the global bio-based coolants market can be segmented as:

Semi-synthetic

Synthetic

On the basis of formulation, the global bio-based coolants market can be segmented as:

Ethylene glycol

Propylene glycol

Others

On the basis of applications, the global bio-based coolants market can be segmented as:

Ground source heat pumps

Heating systems

Cooling and freezing

Cleaning and disinfection

Lubricant

Corrosion protection

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global bio-based coolants market can be segmented as:

Automotive and Transportation

Power and Energy

Others

Bio-Based Coolants Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global bio-based coolants market are:

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC Orison Marketing Houghton Salathe Oil Company Star brite, Inc. Dynalene, Inc. Hangsterfer’s Laboratories, Inc Kilfrost Limited Petron Scientech Inc Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Neste

Bio-Based Coolants Market Regional Outlook

East Asia is expected to consume a fair share of the global bio-based coolants market owing to the significant contribution of automotive sales in China. Implementation of stringent government regulations in the regions such as North America and Europe is expected to increase the consumption of bio-based coolants and have a positive impact on the growth of global bio-based coolants market in North America and Europe. Emerging economies such as India is expected to project a promising growth in the South Asia bio-based coolants market. Other regions such as Middle East and Africa and Oceania are also expected to project significant growth in the global bio-based coolants market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

