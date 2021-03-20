Aluminum Titanate Market: Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast Assessment, 2019 to 2029| Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc., Carborundum Universal Limited

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Aluminum Titanate Market Introduction

Aluminum titanate is a type of advanced ceramic material that is used for the production of components such as nozzles, risers and feeders among others. Aluminum titanate finds its end-use in industries such as automotive, defense, chemicals, and electricals and electronics industries among others. The global market of aluminum titanate is expected to witness healthy growth in coming years owing to the wide range mechanical properties it offers. Once such property is of high resistance to thermal shocks and temperature fluctuations. Other features offered by aluminum titanate include longer service life, increased process reliability, improved yield levels and reduced freeze-offs among others in the end-products that are produced with the application of aluminum titanate. Furthermore, poor wettability of aluminum titanate with molten metals makes it highly suitable for applications in metallurgical melting and foundry technology.

Aluminum Titanate Market Dynamics

Aluminum Titanate Market Drivers

The advantageous mechanical properties offered by aluminum titanate such as thermal shock resistance which being a key characteristic is considered to drive the growth of the global aluminum titanate market. This feature has significantly increased the preference for aluminum titanate among the end-users and has significant resulted in the increased consumption in electricals and electronics. The products produced from aluminum titanate can withstand a significant range of temperature fluctuations with low or no damage. This consumption of aluminum titanate is expected to increase further in its usage in electrical and electronic devices industry for the production of insulators and other products that can resist abrupt temperature changes. This demand for aluminum titanate is further boosted with the increasing production of electricals and electronics across the geographies.

Aluminum Titanate Market Restraints

The global aluminum titanate market is however expected to be restrained by the availability of other types of ceramic materials than can be used as an alternative to aluminum titanate. For instance, there are other silicon based ceramic materials that can offer similar mechanical properties and hence can act as significant competitors to aluminum titanate.

Aluminum Titanate Market Trends

The global aluminum titanate market is witnessing a significant amount of investment in the research and development for the development of new application areas of aluminum titanate. For instance, research for the application for aluminum titanate in oil and gas industry as an alternative material for application in diesel particulate filter has offered significant opportunities of growth to the global aluminum titanate market.

Aluminum Titanate Market Segmentation

The global Aluminum Titanate market can be segmented on the basis of application, end-uses and the seven prominent regions that include North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

On the basis of application, the global Aluminum Titanate market can be segmented as:

Casting spouts, Flow rods, Retainer rings

Vehicle Engines

Risers/Feeders /Dosing Tubes

Foundry Engineering

Nozzles, Crucibles

Catalytic Convertors

Kiln Furniture

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Aluminum Titanate market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Chemical

Defense

Electricals and Electronics

Oil and Gas

Aluminum Titanate Market Participants

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc. Carborundum Universal Limited CeramTec Ticeramic Maruwai Advanced Ceramics Breviary Technical Ceramics Precision Castparts Corp (TIMET) Sembach Technical Ceramics Final Advanced Materials Sàrl CUMI Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Aluminum Titanate Market Regional Outlook

Electricals and electronics industry is expected to consume a prominent share of the global aluminum titanate market volume. Therefore, regions such as East Asia and America are expected to consume significant volumes of the global aluminum titanate market. Other regions such as South Asia and Europe are also expected to hold significant share of the global aluminum titanate market. Rest of the regions that are Oceania and Middle East and Africa are expected to account for comparatively smaller but significant global aluminum titanate market share.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as form, nature, application and end-use.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

