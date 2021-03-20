Filter Media Market: Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast Assessment, 2019 to 2029| GVS Filtration Inc., Hollingsworth & Vose

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Filter Media Market Introduction

Filter media is one of the key component of a filter that determines the filtration efficiency of the filter. Filter media can be of various types that can range from 1 to 2000 micron pore size. The global market for filter media finds a wide range of applications and end-uses such as for the production of purifiers for industrial and residential applications among others.

Filter Media Market Dynamics

Filter Media Drivers

Technological advancements in the purifying technology is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of the global market for filter media. These technological advancements are being successfully adopted by the purifier manufacturers across the geographies. As a consequence, the demand for technologically advanced and efficient filter media has increased among the air and water purifier manufacturers significantly. Therefore, it is expected that the sales of global market for filter media would increase and thus, the market would grow.

Furthermore, the increasing incidences of air-borne and water-borne diseases owing to increasing pollution from the drastic increase in industrialization and other factors is expected to increase the consumption of filter media among the manufacturers of residential air and water purifiers. The periodic maintenance and exchange of filer media required for the proper and smooth functioning of purifier is expected to maintain steady sales of the global filter media market from the after-market sales channel.

Filter Media Restraints

The operational drawbacks of the purifiers and other end-products that use filter media as a key component is expected to restrain the growth of the global filter media market as it increases the cost of investments for the customers. Also, some pollutant particles are as small as 0.3 micron that creates a need for the increase in the filtering efficiency of filter media. This can act as a potential restraining factor against the growth of common filer media solutions in polluted regions.

Filter Media Trends

It is observed that many key participants of the global filter media market offer custom manufacturing to design filter media according to the customer requirements and hence develop unique filter media solutions for the most exacting environments. Furthermore, the participants are taking strategic steps of development such as merger or acquisition to withstand the market competition.

Filter Media market Segmentation

The global market for filter media can be segmented on the basis of type, applications, type of material for filtration and end-uses.

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented as:

Micro-Fiberglass

Activated Carbon

Synthetic Fibers

Cellulose Blends

On the basis of applications, the market can be segmented as:

Face Mask

Dust Bags

Respirator Components

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning)

On the basis of material for filtration, the market can be segmented as:

Air

Liquid/Fluid

On the basis of end-use, the market can be segmented as:

Industrial

Medical

Transportation

Aquarium

Others

Filter Media market Participants

Some of the market key Filter Media market participants identified across the value chain of global filter media market that include manufacturers operating at national or international levels and suppliers are as follows:

GVS Filtration Inc. Hollingsworth & Vose Superior Felt & Filtration, LLC Ahlstrom-Munksjö Johns Manville Americo Manufacturing ErtelAlsop Lydall, Inc. Behringer Corporation National Filter Media Knowlton Technologies, LLC CLARCOR Air Filtration Products

Filter Media market Regional Outlook

Filter media market in regions such as North America and Europe is expected to maintain steady sales in coming years and project substantial rates of growth to the filter media market. Owing to the drastic rates of development in emerging economies such as India and China, the filter media market is expected to project lucrative growth in South Asia and East Asia regions. Increasing demand for harsh water purifiers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to project a significant rate of growth to the filter media market in MEA region.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Filter Media research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and end-use industry.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The Filter Media report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Filter Media report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

