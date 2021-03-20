Monocrystalline Silicone Market Explorer Growth Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2029 | Amels, Azimut Benetti, Feadship, ISA Yachts

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Monocrystalline Silicone Market: Introduction

Monocrystalline silicone, also known as single-crystal silicone, consists of single continuous lattice cell of silicone. It is majorly used in the fabrication of solar cells that convert solar energy into electricity. It is made by the Czochralski method. Monocrystalline silicone has various advantages over other technologies such as amorphous technology. It has the highest efficiency rate of around 15% and is space-efficient and durable compared to other technologies. With the increase in demand for solar cells across the globe, the monocrystalline silicone market is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the forecast period. Moreover, government regulations on conserving energy have further supported the global monocrystalline silicone market. Monocrystalline silicone holds nearly 32% of the global solar cell market.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4083

Monocrystalline Silicone Market: Market Dynamics

The growing demand for solar cells, rising urbanization, and growth in electrical & electronics industry are driving the global monocrystalline silicone market growth. Changing preference of the consumer regarding the use of solar panels, favorable government regulations on energy conservation, and increase in the global production capacity of monocrystalline silicone have further surged the global demand for monocrystalline silicone. Increased focus on research & development activities to improve the efficiency of solar cell and production technology will bring lucrative opportunity for the global monocrystalline silicone market in the future. Manufacturers such as Panasonic and SolarCity, are actively using monocrystalline silicone to develop highly-efficient solar panels. For instance, in 2016, Panasonic introduced HIT® N330, hetero-junction photovoltaic module fabricated with monocrystalline silicone. Due to the high cost of monocrystalline silicone, manufacturers have specifically targeted the premium end of the market. However, due to higher production rate, high cost of installation, and decreasing cost of polycrystalline silicone, the demand for monocrystalline silicone is declining.

Monocrystalline Silicone Market: Segmentation

The global monocrystalline silicone market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global monocrystalline silicone market is segmented as:

Monocrystalline Silicone Wafer

Monocrystalline Silicone Rod

Monocrystalline silicone wafer type accounts for a major part of the market shares in the global monocrystalline silicone market.

Based on application, the global monocrystalline Silicone market is segmented as:

Solar Panel

Semiconductors

Electronic Components

Others

Based on region, the global monocrystalline silicone market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

To Receive Extensive List Of Important Regions, Ask For TOC Here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4083

Monocrystalline Silicone Market: Regional Outlook

Among the regions mentioned above, East Asia has the largest market share in the global monocrystalline silicone market, owing to increase in production capacity and growing electrical & electronics industry in the region. China is the net exporter of monocrystalline silicone, followed by Japan. Also, increasing urbanization and increase in solar installation in the region are the primary factors for the growth of monocrystalline silicone market in the region. In North America, the monocrystalline silicone market is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the coming future, owing to favorable government regulations regarding the conservation of energy. In Europe, the monocrystalline silicone market is projected to witness a steady increase in the coming future, due to decline in Europe’s economy. In South Asia & Oceania, the monocrystalline silicone market is likely to witness an exponential growth owing to the rise in urbanization and growth in per capita spending. However, due to lack of supply in the region, the monocrystalline silicone market has witnessed a slight decline. Other regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America will witness a single-digit growth in the coming forecast period.

Monocrystalline Silicone Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global monocrystalline silicone market are Amels, Azimut Benetti, Feadship, ISA Yachts, OVERMARINE GROUP, LONGI Silicone Materials Corp, SUMCO CORPORATION, ShinEtsu, Wacker, MEMC, Komatsu, and Jinglong Group, amongst others. The monocrystalline silicone market is consolidated with the presence of few manufacturers holding the majority share. Some of the major key developments in monocrystalline silicone markets include:

In 2019, LONGI Silicone Materials Corp signed a long-term supply deal with Vina Solar Technology Co., Ltd, a Vietnam-based PV manufacturer. In 2019, BeyondPV Co. Ltd., developer of photovoltaic technologies signed an agreement with ClearVue Technologies Ltd for product development and research & development activities. In 2017, LONGI Silicone Materials Corp invested around US$ 15 Mn to expand manufacturing facilities in Samajaya Free Industrial Zone (SFIZ), Kuching, Thailand.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the monocrystalline silicone market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The monocrystalline silicone market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Monocrystalline Silicone Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now@ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4083/S

The Monocrystalline Silicone Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS & Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

The monocrystalline silicone report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The monocrystalline silicone report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The monocrystalline silicone report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Monocrystalline Silicone Market Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortu 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partr.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates