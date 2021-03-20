Holographic Foils Market Research Study including Growth Factors, w Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2019 to 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Holographic Foils Market: Introduction

Holographic foils are thin films that are micro-embossed with patterns or images. These are embossed in such a way that they provide a three-dimensional effect or spectral coloring. The embossing process is cutting tiny grooves of images into the film substrate at various angles and shapes. These tiny grooves cause diffraction of white light into the spectral color giving a holographic effect to the foil. These holographic foils are imposed on the material such as polyester (PE), polypropylene (PP), and nylon. The typical applications of holographic foils include lamination, printing, and stamping in the printing & packaging industry, security applications such as passports, visas, ID cards, credit & debit cards, and government documents, amongst others. Moreover, holographic foils have also found numerous applications to enhance the optical properties in LED lights, LCD and OLED displays, and solar energy harvesting. The holographic foils market is highly penetrated with numerous local and regional players producing holographic foils for generic decorative application. The global holographic foils market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR in the coming forecast period.

Holographic Foils Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor for the growth of the holographic foils market is its widespread usage in the printing and packaging industry. The global packaging industry accounted for ~ US$ 42 billion in 2018 owing to growing demand from food & beverages and consumer goods industries. Rising prevalence for premium products, growing per capita spending of end-users, increasing usage of holographs for security and anti-counterfeiting in identity cards and banknotes, and increased demand for decorative films for brand recognition drive the global holographic foils market. Rapidly rising income, urbanization, and the middle-class population are spurring the growth of the holographic foils market, especially in developing countries. Holographic foils are predominantly used for premium packaging of perfumes, confectionery, beverages, etc. Further, the shift of end-use applications from decorative and aesthetic applications to security application have proliferated the global holographic foil market. In countries like India and China, holographic foils have become prominent in terms of brand recognition by government and security agencies. Moreover, advanced printing technology and demand for texturized packaging materials have brought enormous opportunities for the market to grow in the long-term period.

Holographic Foils Market: Segmentation

The global holographic foils market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global holographic foils market is segmented as:

Hot Stamping Foil

Cold Foil

Lamination Foil

Pigment Foil

Textile Foil

Thermal laminating oil

Based on application, the global holographic foils market is segmented as:

Printing & Packaging

Anti-Counterfeiting

Labelling

Others

Based on region, the global holographic foils market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Holographic Foils Market: Regional Outlook

North America region holds majority share in the global holographic foils market owing to the presence of strong players and high capital required for premium packaging. The growth in the region is mostly attributed to the high-income population, rising demand for more appealing packaging products, and increased prominence of premiumization for brand recognition. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period owing to slowdown in the economy. East Asia is the fastest growing region in the global holographic foils market owing to the presence of numerous small-scale manufacturers in the region. The holographic foil market is expected to grow exponentially in developing countries such as China and India, due to increased integration of holographic foils for brand protection strategies by government and security agencies to tackle the counterfeit problems. Latin America is expected to witness a noteworthy CAGR in the global holographic foil industry owing to increase in consumption in the region. Middle East & Africa region has low penetration in the global holographic foil market and is expected to witness a growth of merely single digit in the coming forecast period.

Holographic Foils Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global holographic foils market are API, Gojo Paper MFG. CO., Henan Foils, INTERFILMS INDIA PVT LTD, KLASER, KURZ, Light Logics Holography and Optics, MURATA KIMPAKU Co., Ltd., RASIK PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., Uflex Limited, UNIVACCO Foils Corporation, ITW Foils, and Dragon Foils Limited. The global holographic foils market is consolidated with the presence of numerous global and regional players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the holographic foils market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The holographic foils market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Holographic Foils Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Holographic Foils Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA)

The holographic foils report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Holographic Foils report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The holographic foils report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Holographic Foils Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

