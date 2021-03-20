Global Dielectric Ceramics Market 2019-2029 Growth Analysis | Kyocera Corporation, Monocrystal, Rubicon Technology

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Dielectric Ceramics Market: Introduction

Dielectric ceramics are types of ceramic material with dielectric properties used for electrical applications. They are electrical insulator with dielectric strength, dielectric constant, electrical resistivity, operating frequency, and loss of tangent values customized specially for specific circuit application. The product finds numerous applications in industries including electrical & electronics and communication. They are used in capacitors where high dielectric constants are used to store and increase the charge, microelectronics circuits to reduce the noise generation, and high voltage application. Materials used for the construction of dielectric ceramics include lead zirconate titanate (PZT), magnesium titanate (MT), strontium titanate (ST), barium titanate(BT), calcium titanate (CT), and many more. Some piezoelectric material can also be used such as EIA Class 2 dielectrics. The global dielectric ceramics market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during forecast period.

Dielectric Ceramics Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor for the growth of the dielectric ceramics market is its widespread usage in the wireless communication industry. The wireless communication industry has been growing in the past few years. The dielectric ceramics application in wireless communication industry includes cellular phones, facsimile (FAX), military radar system, satellite, intelligent transport system (ITS), and direct broadcast satellite. Moreover, growing usage of dielectric ceramics in electronics component manufacturing is further boosting the growth of the market. The exceptional dielectric properties of dielectric ceramics are used to make microwave circuit components such as filters, oscillators, insulators, and substrates. Moreover, dielectric ceramics is considered as a potential substitute for metal-based substrates. They have replaced metals in the microwave application to reduce cost, weight, and efficiency of the microwave. Moreover, increased demand for miniaturized components in telecommunication, automotive, and electronics industries has supported the growth of the global dielectric ceramics market. However, the primary factor affecting the growth of the dielectric ceramics market is the high cost of raw material required for manufacturing dielectric ceramics product. Also, the complex technology to inbuilt dielectric ceramics requires a huge capital, which further dampens the growth of the global dielectric ceramics market globally.

Dielectric Ceramics Market: Segmentation

The global dielectric ceramics market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, application, and region.

Based on product type, the global dielectric ceramics market is segmented as:

Recognize Acid Calcium Porcelain

Calcium Qin Silicon Porcelain

Qin Acid Magnesium Porcelain

Qin Magnesium Porcelain

Based on application, the global dielectric ceramics market is segmented as:

Electrical & Electronics Capacitor Microelectronics Circuit Insulator Semi-conductor Others

Communication

Others

Electrical & Electronics application accounts for majority of the share in the global dielectric ceramics market. In Electrical & electronics segment, the capacitor sub-segment accounts for majority of the share in the global market.

Based on region, the global dielectric ceramics market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Dielectric Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is expected to account for a majority of the share in the global dielectric ceramics market owing to strong electrical & electronics industry, which is attributed to the supportive government policies, rise in regional demand, and presence of electronic manufacturers in the region. Also, China, Japan, and South Korea are the primary electronic producers globally. In North America, the demand for dielectric ceramics is expected to witness a steady growth owing to increase in demand for miniaturization electronics goods and presence of advanced technology. Dielectric ceramics are highly exported especially from the U.S., China, and Japan. In Europe, the growth of the dielectric ceramics market will be moderate due to slow-down in the economy. South Asia is the fastest-growing region in the global dielectric ceramics market owing to an increase in consumption of electronics components, rise in middle-class population, and government initiatives. The Middle East & Asia and Latin America will witness a growth of merely single-digit as a majority of demand is import driven.

Dielectric Ceramics Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global dielectric ceramics market are Kyocera Corporation, Monocrystal, Rubicon Technology, San Jose Delta Associates, Advanced Technical Ceramics, National Magnetics Group, and Morgan Advanced Materials, amongst others. The global dielectric ceramics market is consolidated with the presence of top players accounting for majority of the share.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the dielectric ceramics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The dielectric ceramics market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Dielectric Ceramics Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Dielectric Ceramics Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA)

The dielectric ceramics report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The dielectric ceramics report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Dielectric Ceramics Market Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

