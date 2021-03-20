Thermoelectric Cooler Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving and Forecast Till 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The spread of novel corona virus disease across the world reduced the demand for thermoelectric coolers resulting in reduced sales and slow progress. Leading as well as new industrial players suffered its dire consequences which had a negative influence on their market position and reputation. In 2021, as the business operations have started again with no barriers, manufacturers are adding upgraded versions to achieve progress.

Prominent manufacturers including TE Technology, Ferrotec Corporation, Tellurex Corporation, Meerstetter Engineering, KreaZone Corporation, Thermion Company and TEC Microsystems GmbH are focusing on the adoption of product innovations and technological upliftments as their major growth strategies for developing better products and services. These manufacturers are undertaking research& development projects, mergers & acquisitions, joint venturers, capacity utilization and extension to continue to occupy their respective positions in the market as well as improving their share globally.

For instance, European Thermodynamics Limited launched advanced and adaptive high temperature cycling peltier thermo cooler modules called ‘Adaptive CyCLO and JUNIOR’ on 31stMarch, 2020. These are servo and PID temperature controllers driving thermoelectric modules and assemblies using proportional pulse width modulation (PWM). The temperature cycling modules have been designed specifically for high temperatures upto 180 degree celsius on the hot side, prolonged use with silicone or epoxy sealant, chose epoxy sealed for extra performance in humid environments etc.

These are suitable for cooler and heater applications that require a uni-directional or bi-directional drive source for accurate temperature control. This new range of controllers is capable of operating in either standalone or PC mode (user-friendly GUI), targeting applications where easy development is a requirement. These developments are adding fastest progress to the growth and profitability of the corporation throughout the world.

On the other hand, Laird Thermal Systems launched the ‘ UltraTEC UTX Series’, a new generation of high-performance thermoelectric coolers on 20th April, 2020. UltraTEC UTX Series is well suited for cooling lasers, laser projectors and other devices that require high heat pumping capacity. These thermoelectric coolers offer a 10 % boost in heat pumping capacity and greater temperature differential and higher efficiency than standard thermoelectric coolers.

The new UltraTEC UTX Series thermoelectric cooler offers a heat pumping capacity of upto 296 watts with a maximum temperature differential of 72 degrees Celsius. The UTX series is ideal for spot cooling applications with industrial lasers, laser projectors, medical diagnostic systems and analytical instrumentation. These solid-state devices use the Peltier effect to pump heat away from temperature-sensitive electronic devices. With no moving parts, these thermoelectric coolers have the potential to cool electronics well below ambient temperatures and can significantly reduce maintenance requirements and operation costs when compared to other cooling technologies.

These coolers offer high reliability with no operational noise, high heat pumping capacity, perform well in high-vibration applications and requires less input power to achievesame cooling power for having desired control temperature in higher ambient conditions. These are now available in 13 models covering various footprints, capacities, configurations and voltage options. With the introduction of such highly equipped andnext generation additions, Laird Thermal is able to expand its global presence and improve its product portfolio.

The global demand for thermoelectric coolers has been expanding on account of the unique phenomenon of heat sink that is used in these coolers. The heat-sink mechanism helps in removal of heat of orders as high as 1000 watt, and this is important consideration for their usage across several industries. Scientific laboratories use thermoelectric coolers for a range of functions including forensic research and medical research. The presence of a minimal temperature for several telecommunications operations has also led to an increased demand within market.

The domain of submarines is massive, and the use of thermoelectric coolers in this field is a testimony to the affluence. Furthermore, cooling within railroad cars is also done by installing thermoelectric coolers in its system. Besides this, the field of semiconductor manufacturing also deploys thermoelectric coolers in order to maintain the require temperature. Wine cabinets, tissue preparation and storage, restaurant portion dispenser, parametric amplifiers, and stir coolers are some other areas wherein the use of thermoelectric coolers is indispensable.

The market for thermoelectric cooler in North America has attracted commendable demand over the past decade. This increased regional demand owes to the prominence of key sub-domains such as thermal cycling, nigh vision aids, and osmometers in the US and Canada.

Understanding several facts, Fact.MR has come up with an analytical research report on global thermoelectric cooler market that focuses on the value and volume trajectories for a period of nine years (2021-2031). This research report also includes several facets that have an influence on the growth of the global thermoelectric cooler market. For instance, the study covers brief analysis on various trends, key developments and innovations and opportunities that manufacturers are in process or have introduced in the global market recently.

In this extensive research report, key participants have been analyzed and profiled. Their market financials such as sales, market shares, strategies, product developments, product portfolio, SWOT analysis and overall company overview has been entailed in this research report.

Main participants profiled include Ferrotec Corporation, Applied Thermoelectric Solutions LLC, Adcol Electronics, Beijing Huimao Cooling Co., Ltd., AMS Technologies, Analog Technologies, Gentherm, TEC Microsystems, TE Technologies Inc., Taicang TE Cooler Co., Ltd., and II-VI Marlow, Hicooltec Electronics, to name a few. Various product enhancements and mergers and strategic alliances have been taking place in the thermoelectric cooler space. For instance, AMS Technologies recently acquired ELFORLIGHT, with which AMS would be able to gain turnkey solutions.

Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector to Influence Sales of Thermoelectric Coolers in the Following Years

Consumer electronics industry has been expanding at a significant rate with increasing use of smart electronic devices, increasing digitalization and changing lifestyle. In consumer electronics, thermoelectric coolers are typically used in cooling of telecom devices, central processing units, battery thermal management and kiosk cooling.

The growing adoption of these consumer goods is expected to aid the growth in sales as well as demand for thermoelectric coolers in the coming years. In addition, companies are providing refrigerated (POP) Point Of Purchase displays, for instance II-VI Marlow, for various commercial vendors.

These thermoelectric coolers offer several advantages for applications where small size is involved, as compared to traditional refrigerators that are compressor based. They offer lightweight, compact and cost effective solutions, which is triggering their use in the consumer electronics sector.

Thermoelectric Coolers in the Automotive Industry – Significant Demand for TE Coolers

Thermoelectrics are largely used in the automotive industry for cooling or heating of vehicle seats. Owing to efficient cooling provided by thermoelectric coolers, car seats in the rear and front can be individually cooled depending on the preference of the occupant. This delivers custom comfort to each person in the vehicle.

Moreover, with growing trend of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), the demand for thermoelectric coolers is expected to grow in the following years. Hybrid electric vehicle batteries need effective cooling solutions that stabilize temperature during vehicle run. Thermoelectric cooler offer maximum cooling that controls the battery temperature and delivers maximum performance, given any external condition or environment. This is expected to support the sale of thermoelectric coolers in the coming years.

Thermoelectric Coolers for Mattress Applications

Thermal comfort of a bedding or mattress system is essential to obtain quality sleep. There has been an increasing trend in the mattress and bedding industry to use materials that induce efficient cooling effect such as cooling gels. However, these cooling materials are passive in nature and lack in cooling consistency after their first use. To cater to this issue, market participants are focusing on developing novel technology that facilitates active cooling that could be incorporated in mattresses for higher comfort. Thermoelectric coolers or peltier coolers offer unique active cooling solutions as they offer precise control over temperature. Initial prototypes have been developed. In the coming future, there would be an increased focus on novel device modelling in order to enhance the design before fabrication coupled with development of printed thermoelectrics for use in textiles.

