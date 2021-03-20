Automatic Waste Collection System Market Key Players, Shares, Types, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Forecast Till 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Automatic waste collection system, coupled with vacuum technology, enables sustainable and cost-efficient waste collection. The garbage dumped by the individuals is forced in via a concealed underground pipe network to a waste collection terminal, dismissing the need for space created for dump bins, and manual waste collection.

Government and local authorities are honing in on proper elimination of waste and garbage heaps with the aim to preserve surroundings and demographic health, which is set to drive the automatic waste collection system market. Public facilities, medical centers, and factories are banking on highly efficient and straightforward solutions for waste management.

Living in the era of tech-driven world, market players are pulling back curtains on state-of-the-art technologies, for instance, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and others, for enhanced quality of waste collection services. Market vendors are upgrading sorting equipment by coupling robotics with AI to lower impurity content post sorting. Service provider are leveraging sensors for accurate data regarding recyclables and residuals, saving time and costs.

Although a majority of populace persist to depend on door-to-door waste collection, strict legal regulations are encouraging manufacturers to come up with innovative waste collection systems to penetrate into the domestic arena.

Automatic waste collection system is a waste management system that automatically carries out the segregation of waste material. The dire need to curb the pollution- and disease- causing waste are increasing the deployment of automatic waste collection systems in diverse industries, such as healthcare.

Burgeoning focus on environmental and human health continue to remain imperative for automatic waste collection system market as governments and local facilities worldwide are striving to alleviate waste and garbage accumulation. Growing waste-related health and environment concerns are driving public facilities, healthcare centers, laboratories, and other companies to deploy automatic waste collection systems for proper waste management.

Growing challenges related to unabated environmental health calls for a highly efficient and easy-to-use solution for waste collection and recycling, such as automatic waste collection system. Consequently, automatic waste collection systems are gaining increased momentum, owing to their high competency and non-resource intensive functioning.

Automatic waste collection system can revolutionize the waste management in healthcare centers, as they streamline the entire waste cleaning & collection process, leaving the hospitals hygienic for staff, patients, and public. Companies operating in the automatic waste collection system market are eying the untapped opportunities in the waste management industry to grow expand their business.

In today’s technology-driven world that is witnessing a high user preference for rapid and streamline solutions, smart technology can increase the efficiency and enhance the quality of waste collection services. Though the smart waste collection technology is still at a nascent stage, the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart bins & sensors are expected to gain increased traction in the proliferating industrial automation setups. These factors are underpinning significant gains in the automatic waste collection system market.

Automatic Waste Collection System Market – Overview

Pressing challenges pertaining to environmental health calls for a highly efficient and streamlined solution for collecting and recycling of the waste materials. Automatic waste collection system has been gaining momentum in recent times with its high competency and non-resource intensive functioning.

Governments’ initiatives to fund innovation have attracted the attention of numerous manufacturers, who are striving towards developing state-of-the-art waste collection and management solutions. As a result, the overall growth of automatic waste collection system market is projected to be bullish.

Automatic Waste Collection System Market – Dynamics

Urbanization and Industrialization Collectively to Generate a Dire Demand for the Automatic Waste Collection System

Rising affinity among individuals to shift to urban areas for an elevated lifestyle has directly generated a need for city planning. Growth in the residential areas and the surging quantity of per capita waste are expected to uphold the popularity of the automatic waste collection system in the upcoming years. In addition, undergoing industrial revolution underpinning the development and expansion of industries is predicted to highly contribute to the quantity of waste, which will directly influence the growth of the automatic waste collection system market in the upcoming years.

Europe to Hold a Sizeable Share of the Automatic Waste Collection System Market

A sizeable share of the automatic waste collection systems market is acquired by Europe as the smart solutions have already been adopted by Stockholm, Barcelona, Copenhagen, and London. In addition, high investments on cleanliness, on the back of government initiatives and a large concentration of market partakers in this region contribute to the growing size of the automatic waste collection system market.

Next to Europe, North America is predicted to remain an affluent region for the growth of the automatic waste collection system market as the federal government continues to invest in cleanliness and the development of competent waste collection system.

Automatic Waste Collection System Market – Restraints

Smart waste collection solutions need a large infrastructure to function in a designated manner. Hesitance among the market participants to invest a hefty amount for the installation of smart trash bins is expected to weigh down the growth of the automatic waste collection system market.

A reluctance among the citizens to let go of customary door-to-door waste collection system and adopt a novel waste collection system will result in the automatic waste collection system market witnessing a subdued growth in the forthcoming years.

Automatic Waste Collection System Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation of automatic waste collection system market can be done on the basis of end users as follows: Educational Institutions Healthcare Facilities Corporate Offices Hotels / Restaurants Industries Other institutions



Automatic Waste Collection System Market: Regional Outlook

Europe holds a significant share in the global automatic waste collection system market. The automatic waste collection system is already installed in some of the major European cities such as London, Copenhagen, Barcelona, and Stockholm. Europe is followed by North America and a high investment from the federal government in waste management ensure further growth of this market over the forecast period. The Middle East is also expected to be one of the most lucrative markets for automatic waste collection system in the forecast period owing to its high investment in cleanliness and effective cleaning systems. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the global automatic waste collection system market.

Automatic Waste Collection System Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the global automatic waste collection system market, identified across the value chain are:

Envac AB

STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd.

Caverion Corporation

Ros Roca

MariCap Oy

Cleantech Group

Logiwaste AB

Dansk Skraldesug ApS

Europa co., Ltd

Automatic Waste Collection System Market – Novel Developments

With an aim to meet the growing waste collection demands of the citizens and cities, some of the significant market participants operating in the automatic waste collection system market such as Europa Co. Ltd., Dansk Skraldesug ApS, Logiwaste AB, Cleantech Group, MariCap Oy, Ros Roca, Caverion Corporation, STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd., and Envac AB have been narrowing their focus towards developing technologically ahead smart waste collection systems.

In 2018, Envac AB, a player of automatic waste collection system market, developed a vacuum waste collection system that can handle bio-waste, plastic, paper, cardboard, and residual waste. The system boasts the competency to suck the waste to a central point once the amount of waste in the inlets exceed a specific quantity and will be able to handle over 1500 tonnes of waste annually.

In 2017, a Finnish cleantech company, Marimatic Oy developed an RFID based automatic waste collection system, which is relatively safer, hygienic, and environmental-friendly as compared to the pneumatic waste collection system.

In 2018, CleanRobotics partnered with RiverRoad Waste Solutions to develop TrashBot™ that leverages sensors and cameras to scan an item when it enters into a bin. The AI-based bin works at an accuracy rate of 90% and is expected to get better as it learns and redefines itself.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

