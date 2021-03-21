Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2020 to 2030

Wide range and high prevalence of skin ailments, including psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer, among others, is expected to drive the growth of the dermatology diagnostic devices market, says Fact.MR in a recent study. Concerns over environmental pollution in urban centers and a vast base of baby boomer patients will support long-term growth. Increasing interest in the healthcare sector towards non-invasive dermatological screening technologies is creating a number of opportunities for manufacturers within the sector. Growing number of specialty dermatology clinic facilities run by private entities, and incorporation of AI and imaging technologies in new product offerings, allow for improved accuracy in diagnostic procedures.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5453

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to disrupt operations in dermatological healthcare, especially in terms of non-urgent cases. However, post-pandemic, the market will reflect strong growth till the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Study

North America is expected to remain as the leading regional market, owing to high prevalence of skin cancer and cosmetic dermatology procedures.

East Asia is likely to register above-average growth over the forecast period, supported by contributions from medical tourism.

Dermatoscopes are anticipated to a lucrative product segment over the forecast period

Specialty dermatology clinic applications will reflect strong growth in the coming decade, owing to higher sensitivity and accuracy in results.

Rising government expenditure towards healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will positively influence market developments.

Will less priority being given to non-essential medical procedures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, growth of the dermatology diagnostic devices market will be adversely affected in the short term.

Need More Information About Report Methodology? Click here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5453

“A wide range of pollutants such as oxides, aromatic hydrocarbons, and ultraviolet radiation are common causes of skin damage, owing to oxidative stress. Growing cases of skin conditions, such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema, and hair fall owing to environmental factors, have resulted in increased demand for dermatology diagnostic devices across the globe,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Players operating in the dermatology diagnostic devices market are focusing on product research, incorporating novel technologies in new product offerings. Also, strategic acquisitions and collaborations are expected to gain ground through the forecast period.

For instance,

Stryker Corp has announced the receipt of U.S. antitrust approval for the acquisition of Wright Medical Group, conditional on the sales of certain assets for a value of US$ 4 billion. The deal will help in Stryker become a major player in medical device production, including the field of dermatology.

Medtronic Plc has invested around US$ 16 Mn for the expansion of its Research and Development Center in Delhi India. The facility will be the company’s largest research facility outside the United States for medical tech innovation, including dermatology diagnostics.

Moltest, based in Scotland, unveiled Nomela – a professional medical rule-out screening test for lesions on the skin that are suspected of melanoma. The product will help healthcare professionals reduce needless referrals in the field of dermatology.

Some of the leading players operating in the dermatology diagnostic devices market include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems GmbH, MELA Science Inc., GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, and Photomedex Inc.

Valuable Insights into Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Study

In a recent report, Fact.MR has provided readers with an in-depth analysis of the dermatology diagnostic devices market for the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. For better comprehension of the industry, the report covers the market in 3 key segments. The market has been segmented on the basis of product into imaging techniques, dermatoscopes, microscopes, and others. In terms of end user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty dermatology clinics, and private clinics. The dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented by geography into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5453

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com