HLA Typing for Transplant Market To Reach USD 968 million by 2025 : Growing number of transplant procedures

According to the new market research report “ HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (Chimerism, Antibody Screening), End User (Hospital, Diagnolab, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, HLA typing for the transplants market is expected to reach USD 968 million by 2025 from USD 656 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the HLA typing for the transplants market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the growing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The HLA typing for transplants market comprises several stakeholders such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), product distributors and channel partners, hospitals and transplant centers, emergency care units and trauma centers, diagnostic laboratories, contract manufacturers and third-party suppliers, research laboratories and academic institutes, clinical research organizations (CROs), government and non-governmental regulatory authorities, and market research and consulting firms. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.

The HLA typing for the transplants market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

Based on end-user, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2019

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies (includes HLA typing) among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Key Market Players

Some of the players in the HLA typing for transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Luminex (US), Biofortuna (UK), Takara Bio (Japan), Omixon (Hungary). An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that product launches & enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the HLA typing for transplants market. Product launches were the most widely adopted growth strategies