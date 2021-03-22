Remote Control Duplicators Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market-Global Review & Forecast till 2031

A remote control is used to operate electronic devices such as televisions, radios, and audio/video recording devices from a certain distance. A remote control duplicator is a copy of an original remote control, which is used as a replacement for an old remote control in an emergency situation. A remote control duplicator is also called a flipper, tuner, clicker or converter, and is capable of copying the learning code of an RF remote control face-to-face.

It can be used in various application areas such as cars, gates, garage door openers, traffic barriers, and home security systems, among others. The usage of remote control duplicators can be seen in the residential sector, as misplacing the remote is a common problem in many households. A remote control duplicator can be operated through infrared and radio frequency signals. It can control a variety of functions such as the changing of channels, volume, and track numbers, besides other multiple features.

Remote control duplicators are divided into three groups: fixed-frequency and single frequency universal remote control duplicators, variable frequency and single frequency universal remote control duplicators, and multi-frequency universal remote control duplicators.

A remote control duplicator consists of an infrared diode that emits infrared signals, i.e. an invisible beam of light, typically a 940-nanometre wavelength LED. A remote control duplicator helps consumers in operating a television from any point of sight, and can be focused in one direction or multiple directions. The components which are embedded in a remote control duplicator are an integrated circuit and an 18-pin dual inline package (DIP).

Global Remote Control Duplicators Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The growth of the television and audio/video recorder markets is the primary factor that is contributing to the growth of the remote control duplicators market. People use remote control duplicators for multiple purposes, especially when old remotes get damaged. Remote control duplicators are also used in organisations, schools, and colleges while operating projectors for presentation purposes. These factors are driving the remote control duplicators market.

Challenges

A remote control duplicator consists of delicate parts, and the keys are subject to abrasive wear and tear. Carrying a remote control duplicator in the hand is a challenging part for human beings, as it might get damaged due to being dropped on the floor. A remote control duplicator contains a circuit board and an infrared diode, which might get affected due to water damage. On the other hand, manufacturers are developing remote controls that require batteries to operate and need to be replaced after battery drainage within a specific time. Due to these factors, the growth of the global remote control duplicators market is expected to face headwinds over the coming years.

Global Remote Control Duplicators Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the remote control duplicators market on the basis of type is as follows:

Infrared (IR)

Radio Frequency (RF)

Segmentation of the remote control duplicators market on the basis of industry is as follow:

Residential

Commercial

Global Remote Control Duplicators Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the market participants in the global remote control duplicators market are Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Philips, Toshiba, TCL Corporation, Insignia Systems, Inc., Bose Corporation, Sansui Electric, Onida Electronics, Daewoo and Bush.

