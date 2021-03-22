Gene Panel Market – Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Research Methodology Followed in This Study:

The study estimates the gene panel market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report.

For the gene panel market estimation process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the market size of the gene panel market as well as to estimate the market size of various other dependent submarkets. All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

This data was consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report. Secondary sources such as National Institute of Health (NIH), American Society of Clinical Oncology, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, Department of Biotechnology, European Society of Human Genetics, directories, databases, white papers, annual reports, company house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies were referred to.

The test kits segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into test kits and testing services. In 2018, test kits are expected to account for the largest share of the gene panels market. The growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for gene panels in research as well as diagnostics to understand the genetic variability of chronic disorders.

Target Audience for this Report:

NGS equipment manufacturers, vendors, and distributors

NGS sequencing services companies

NGS bioinformatics/data analysis companies

Research institutes and government organizations

Venture capitalists and government funding organizations

Research and consulting firms

Healthcare institutions

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract manufacturing organizations

Contract research organizations

Based on technique, the amplicon-based approach segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

Based on technique, the gene panels market is segmented into the amplicon-based approach and the hybridization-based approach. The amplicon-based approach segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the advantages associated with this approach, such as its rapidity, cost-efficiency, and low sample requirement.

The research and academic institutes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into research & academic institutes, hospital & diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The research and academic institutes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing government funding programs across the globe and the focus of market players on providing efficient gene panels.

Global Leaders:

Agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaboration accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies followed by key players between 2015 and 2018. Some of the key players in the gene panels market include Illumina, Inc. (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies (US), Eurofins Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ, Inc. (US), ), Novogene Corporation (China), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (US), GATC Biotech AG (GATC Biotech) (Germany), and ArcherDx (US).

Illumina led the global gene panel test kit market in 2017, it is a well-established company and one of the leading brand names in the market. The leading position of the company can be attributed to its exhaustive product portfolio and strong geographic presence. The company focuses on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to enhance its market position, such as agreements, partnerships, and collaborations that allow it to access the capabilities of complementary businesses and expand geographically. In the last three years, Illumina collaborated with companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (2018), Pensabio (2015), and Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd. (2015).

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the second-largest player in the gene panel test kits market in 2017. The company adopts organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance its market share. It is an innovation-centric company and invests heavily in R&D. For example, it spent 4.4% of its revenue in 2017 of R&D activities. This high R&D investment helps the company to introduce and upgrade its products in the market. Some products launched by the company recently are the Ion AmpliSeq On-Demand (2017) and Ion Torrent AmpliSeq RNA Fusion Lung Cancer Research Panel (2015). Product launches help the company to stay current in the market and provide innovative solutions to its end users.

