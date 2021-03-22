Muriatic Acid Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2019 to 2029

Muriatic Acid Market: An Overview

Muriatic acid is essentially the technical grade of hydrochloric acid (HCl), which is pale yellow in color. It is produced by the dilution of hydrochloric acid gas usually below 40 wt. % of hydrochloric acid. The contaminants added to produce muriatic acid can be customized as per the requirement in specific applications. Muriatic acid can be found in various consumer products such as cleaners, and is also manufactured for application in the food processing industry. It is regarded as a corrosive liquid by OSHA and is classified under FDA (172.892), ASTM (E 1146-97), and various other standards. Most of the muriatic acid produced is consumed locally, with very few quantities of muriatic acid available for global trade.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4110

Muriatic Acid Market: Dynamics

Muriatic acid is prominently used in the manufacturing of organic chemicals. It is also widely used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic. The demand for PVC is increasing, which in turn, surges the demand for muriatic acid from PVC manufacturers. The increasing production of various organic chemicals is also expected to increase the demand for muriatic acid.

It is used in water & wastewater treatment applications as well as in the form of pH stabilizer in the production of various inorganic water treatment compounds such as polyaluminium chloride (PAC), iron chloride, and others. Various pharmaceutical intermediates are produced using muriatic acid as a precursor. Other applications of muriatic acid include household cleaners, leather processing, building constructions, and others. The use of muriatic acid in oil-field acidizing is also major.

It is used to dissolve the portion of oil rock by injecting muriatic acid and creating large pore structure for oil formation. This process is used by petroleum manufacturers especially by the North sea oil production industry. Steel pickling is another major application area of muriatic acid. It is the process of removing rust from the surface of iron or steel before subsequent processing such as galvanizing, extrusion rolling, and other techniques. Generally, 18 wt.% of HCl muriatic acid is used for this application.

The slow-down in the construction sector and developments of chlorine free alternatives for the production of chemicals are some of the restraints for the growth of global muriatic acid market. However, these factors hamper the growth only to a small extent. The global muriatic acid market is driven by the increasing production of organic & inorganic chemicals that are used in various applications.

To receive extensive list of important regions & key players, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4110

Muriatic Acid Market: Segments

On the basis of concentration, the muriatic acid market can be segmented as-

22º Baumé HCl (35.21% HCl by wt.)

20º Baumé (31.45% HCl by wt.)

Others

On the basis of application, the muriatic acid market can be classified into –

Steel Pickling

Chemicals Manufacturing

Food Processing

Oil-field Acidizing

Mining and Metal Production

Consumer Goods

Plastics

Industrial Cleaning

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into-

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Muriatic Acid: Regional Outlook

The global muriatic acid market is expected to increase with medium to high CAGR, owing to increase in demand from chemical manufacturers, food processers, plastics industry, and others. China is anticipated to remain the largest consumer of muriatic acid followed by North America & Europe regions. With the development of the polymer sector in the South Asia region, the demand for muriatic acid is expected to increase in the region, owing to the increase in the consumption of consumer products. The demand for muriatic acid is expected to remain moderate in the Middle East and Africa region, owing to the slow-down of oil & construction industries in the region.

Muriatic Acid: Key Players

The market for muriatic acid is highly fragmented with the presence of many local and international key players. However, some of the global key players include Dow Chemicals Company, BASF SE, Olin Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Solvay SA, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited (ineos company), Xilong Chemicals Co. Ltd, Pioneer Forensics, LLC, HASA INC, Formosa plastics corporation, and others.

Pre Book now to get Free Customization in the Report @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4110/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates