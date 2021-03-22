Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast till 2031

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Introduction

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is a clear yellow color liquid with an aromatic odor. It is manufactured as a mixture of isomers of divinylbenzene and ethylvinylbenzene. It consists of two vinyl groups attached to a benzene ring, and is manufactured via thermal dehydrogenation of diethylbenzene. It is produced and sold in different grades depending on the concentration of divinylbenzene. Divinylbenzene is an important crosslinking agent that improves properties of the polymer.

Divinylbenzene finds numerous applications in the manufacturing of adhesives, ion exchange resins, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalyst, pharmaceutical, and others. The primary application is the production of cross-linked polystyrene resin. These resins are chemically modified to produce ion exchange resins. The global divinylbenzene market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to the rise in demand for ion exchange resins globally.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor for the growth of divinylbenzene (DVB) market is its widespread usage as ion exchange resins. The global demand for ion exchange resin is growing, owing to the rise in demand for wastewater treatment technology and favorable government regulations on the reduction of pollutants. Ion exchange resin is used in industrial wastewater treatment, food processing, and production of ultra-pure water. Moreover, government norms on the discharge of water in the water bodies increase the demand for ion exchange resin, thereby, contributing to the growth of the divinylbenzene market globally.

Further, increase in demand for divinylbenzene in the adhesive application has also boosted the global divinylbenzene market growth. In adhesive application, it improves high-temperature strength of adhesives, which are used to bond two metals, and as an additive in the construction industry. Moreover, healthcare application has brought immense opportunity for the global divinylbenzene market to grow in the coming short-term period.

Divinylbenzene is used to enhance physical properties of cell-culture micro-carrier beads, used to create functionalized copolymer for drug screening tools, and advances surface properties of rubber goods for biomedical application. On the other hand, hazards associated with divinylbenzene on exposure can adversely affect the global divinylbenzene market globally.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Segmentation

The global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented on the basis of concentration, application, and region.

Based on concentration, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented as:

<60%

60-80%

>80%

Based on application, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented as:

Adhesives

Ion Exchange Resins

Ceramics

Coatings

Composite Plastics

Elastomers

Healthcare

Others

Ion exchange resins application hold majority of the share in the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market. However, healthcare application will remain as an emerging hotspot in the global market.

Based on region, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is estimated to account for a majority share of ~ 30% in the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market as a majority of the production capacity is concentrated in this region. Japan is one of the major producers of ion-exchange resins owing to an increase in demand for divinylbenzene in the region. China has numerous small scale producers fragmenting the market. In North America, the demand for divinylbenzene is expected to witness a steady growth owing to the presence of the top two players in the region, i.e., Dow Chemical Company and Deltech Corporation.

The stringent government norms in the region further increase the demand for divinylbenzene. China, Japan, and the U.S. are the major exporters of divinylbenzene globally. Europe has witnessed a constant growth in the forecast period. Europe is the major importer of divinylbenzene. South Asia is the fastest-growing region in the divinylbenzene market due to increase in government expenditure and per capita spending in the region. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to witness a single-digit growth in the forecast period.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market are Dow Chemical Company, Jiangsu Evergreen New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Deltech Corporation, Nippon Steel Chemical, and Jiangsu andeli New Mstar Technology Ltd, amongst others. The global market is consolidated with the presence of few manufacturers holding the majority share.

