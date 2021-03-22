Lawn Care Chemicals Market Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast till 2031

Lawn Care Chemicals Market: Introduction

A lawn is an area covered with various species of grasses used around houses, apartments, commercial buildings, & offices. Lawns are specially used as parks, turfs, golf courses, pitch, or fields depending on the sport or application. Lawn chemicals are the fertilizers, herbicides, and insecticides used for lawn and garden care. Lawn care chemicals provide necessary macronutrients and protect lawns by restricting the growth of unwanted plants and from insects.

Lawn care chemicals focus on the nourishment of grass and increase its resistivity to weeds, diseases, and pests. Lawn care fertilizers usually contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (potash). In the United States of America every year around 70 million pounds of pesticides (including herbicides) are used in lawns.

The trend of outdoor activities spurs the growth as consumers prefer a beautiful space outside their homes where they can go & relax from the hectic life of regular jobs. Various aspects are there where we can find applications of lawns such as gardens, households, commercials, & others.

Lawn Care Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Lawn and garden consumables demand is expected to rise as there is healthy growth in the residential construction market. There has been continued growth in organic products, which will also boost the market growth in upcoming years. Lawns are also contributing to increasing market values of homes, which is another reason for increasing demand for lawn care chemicals in the forecasted period. Consumers pay a lot of money to lawn-care companies to fertilize their yards, to see greenery and perfection.

Lawns are seen as outlets of leisure to escape the grind of daily life, used for meditation and exercise, or as playground, hence, people are willing to invest in the market. The preference for lush, green parks, and colorful gardens will be the key driving factor for the residential market growth of lawn care chemicals. Furthermore, rising interest in gardening will boost the growth in upcoming years. Everyone wants some green space in front of their households or commercial establishment to increase the beauty, to be decorative or to have some fresh air. Consistent market growth in the lawn care chemicals market is enabling new opportunities in this particular niche. And all these factors are increasing lawn care companies every year.

Lawn Care Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The lawn care chemicals market is segmented into application, product type, business, and region.

Based on Application: Segmentation of Lawn Care Chemicals Market

Households, Playfields, turfs, greenhouse, and ornamental professionals

Based on Product Type: Segmentation of Lawn Care Chemicals Market

Fertilizer, fungicide, insecticide, herbicide and plant growth regulators

Based on Business: Segmentation of Lawn Care Chemicals Market

The lawn care business can be divided into two types, residential and commercial.

Lawn care fertilizers usually contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (potash), which are the essential macronutrients for plant growth. Herbicide, commonly known as a weed killer, is used to kill unwanted plants to increase the productivity of desired plants in the lawn. On the other hand, insecticides are used to kill grubs, ticks, and fleas that damage grass.

Lawn Care Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

The lawn care market is segmented into the following seven regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The development of new residential areas & rapid urbanization has resulted in tremendous growth in the lawn care chemicals market. This growth is expected to continue in the forecasted period.

North American countries such as the US & Canada, are the most prominent users of lawn care chemical products. Healthy growth has been observed in the professional lawn care segment and expected to rise per year in the forecasted period. Lawn care chemicals are gaining momentum in European countries such as Germany, the UK, & others, and the market is anticipated to reach values of more than billion USD by the end of 2029. East Asian countries like China, India, South Korea, & others share the largest market share in the production as well as in the consumption of lawn care chemicals. A substantial growth in the market has been seen in various countries like Switzerland, Australia, & others.

Lawn Care Chemicals Market: Global Key Players Dominating the Market

Some of the key players in the global market of lawn care chemicals are Bayer, Syngenta, DuPont, and others. The lawn care chemicals market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

