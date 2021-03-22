Home & Garden Pesticides Market Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast till 2031

The term pesticide includes a wide range of chemical compounds such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, and others. Home & garden pesticides are used to kill or control pests, which include bacteria, fungi, and other organisms. Home & garden pesticides also play a vital role in the growth of plants by reducing losses from weeds, diseases, and insects that can harm the production or greenery of gardens.

In North America every year, over a 100 million pounds of pesticides (including herbicides) are used in lawns alone in the US whereas over a million bags of synthetic lawn care chemicals including fertilizers are sold each year in Canada.

Home & Garden Pesticides Market: Dynamics

Key driving factors for the growth of the home & garden pesticides market are increasing population, increasing awareness for using pesticides, and others. In the market of pesticides, the herbicides segment is the largest market, which is forecasted to grow in the upcoming years. The increasing demand for weed management and food security are other driving factors for the market of home and garden pesticides. A rapid growth in population and urbanization will create opportunities in the market of home & garden pesticides. According to the US government, 75 percent of US households use at least one pesticide product annually. Most of them are either insecticides or disinfectants.

Consumers pay hundreds of million dollars to home and garden care companies to be disease-free and to fertilize their yards. The preference for lush, green parks, and colorful gardens will be the key driving factor for the growth of the residential market of home and garden pesticides. The consistent growth in the home and garden pesticides market is enabling new opportunities in this particular niche. All of these factors are increasing home and garden care companies every year.

Home & Garden Pesticides Market: Segmentation

The home & garden pesticides market is segmented into product type, formulation, business, and region.

Based on the product type: Segmentation of Home & Garden Pesticides Market

Fungicide, insecticide, herbicide, plant growth regulators, and others.

Based on the formulation: Segmentation of Home & Garden Pesticides Market

Sprays, granulates, powder, etc.

Based on the Business: Segmentation of Home & Garden Pesticides market

The home & garden pesticides market can be divided into two types, residential and commercial.

Pesticide covers a range of products like fungicide, insecticide, herbicide, plant growth regulators, and others. Herbicide, commonly known as a weed killer is used to kill unwanted plants to increase the productivity of desired plants in the lawn. On the other hand, insecticides are used to kill grubs, ticks, and fleas that damage grass. Fungicides are used to control the growth of fungus in homes or gardens.

Home & Garden Pesticides Market: Regional Outlook

The home & garden pesticides market is segmented into following seven regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The development of new residential areas & rapid urbanization have shown tremendous growth in the home & garden pesticides market.

Worldwide, pesticides are used to ensure the growth and production of crops and plants by preventing them from weeds, insects, etc. Countries like China, US, Japan, and some others are the largest consumers of pesticides, and meanwhile, the market is expected to grow in the forecasted period. Asia, China, and India are the largest manufacturers of pesticides. In America, 30 to 40 million acres of land is occupied by lawns, on which hundreds of million dollars are spent for home & garden pesticides. The home & garden pesticides market is expected to witness high growth over a forecasted period.

Home & Garden Pesticides Market: Global Key Players Dominating the Market

Some of the major suppliers of pesticides are Syngenta, BASF SE, Bayer AG, and DowDuPont. In the market of home & garden pesticides, expansion & new product development has been observed to deliver low-cost solutions to end-users.

