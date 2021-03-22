Ceiling Fans Market Factors Affecting Buying Decision and Consumer Behaviour Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Ceiling Fans Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global ceiling fans market is anticipated to reach USD 12.5 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Convenient ceiling fans with smart features that support voice control operations and can be easily connected to smartphones are gaining traction among the consumers across the globe.

Key Players:

Crompton Greaves

Emerson Electric Co.

NuTone

Hunter Fan Company

Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd.

Big Ass Fans

Ajanta Electricals

Del Mar Fans & Lighting

Mega Home Appliances

The Henley Fan Company Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

These fans can be easily connected to tablets and smartphones and they have voice control features. Such innovative features and technological advancements are expected to drive the market growth over the forthcoming years.

Rising disposable income levels, rapid urbanization, increasing number of residential infrastructures and financial assistance provided by public and private sector banks at lower interest rates and EMI facilities in emerging economies such as India and China are projected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.

In many countries, the rural areas do not have electricity connections. Governments are launching various schemes and policies to provide 24/7 electricity supply in these remote areas. This factor is also projected to impact the demand for ceiling fans in the rural areas over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Standard

Decorative

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

Size Outlook:

Small

Medium

Large

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific held the largest share of 51.9% across the global ceiling fans market in 2018. Rapid urbanization in countries such as India and China are leading to development of urban infrastructure, thus, proliferating the product demand among middle-class families. Moreover, governments are providing financial assistance by giving loans at lower interest rates. Manufacturers are thereby focusing on product innovation to suffice the rising demand in this region. For example, LG introduced a ceiling fan with smart features such as LED display, special sleeping mode, and biomechanical blades.

The market for ceiling fans in Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Rising awareness about the advantages of the product in providing better air circulation among the consumers in Africa is expected to drive the regional demand.

