Pervious Pavement Market Key Regions, Company Profiles, Challenges & Forecast till 2031

Pervious Pavement: Market Introduction

Advancing construction and infrastructure industry to create mounting demand for pervious pavement in residential and non-residential buildings. Pervious pavements are installed on residential roads, sidewalks, parking lots, well linings, swimming pool decks and numerous other infrastructural platforms. Pervious pavements are used on highway roads for ensuring removal of water from highways during rainy season. Furthermore, pervious pavements are considered as environment friendly and supports green sustainable growth.

In addition to this, pervious pavements also find their usage in managing runoffs as they allow water to filter through the surface and reach underlying soil allowing water to get absorbed by natural ground. Pervious pavements allow rooting spaces for trees depending on pavement size and shape.

Pervious pavement support weight and traffic volume depending on their build quality and material combined while installation. However, pervious pavement surfaces face problem as sliding angle exceeds than 20 percentage. Cold climatic conditions also provides numerous challenges for pervious pavement surfaces snow plow blades are capable of catching block pervious pavement blocks and damage their surface. With numerous advantages over concrete road installation at lower surface areas market for pervious pavement are expected to grow with impressive growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Global Pervious Pavement Market is Experiencing Descending Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has lead in imposition of regional and national level lockdown which has significantly impacted construction and infrastructure industry. The pandemic has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market.

Halted construction activity has resulted in eroding demand for pervious pavement during these pandemic. For the market to resurrect to its original form, construction activities should restart at force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020. Not only pervious pavement demand, supply has also been put on hold to normalize the market prices which is set to normalize the overall production cost, post market resurrection. All in all supply chain of pervious pavement has been disrupted and is set to remain till the end of 4th quarter FY 2020.

Segmentation analysis of Global Pervious Pavement Market

Global pervious pavement market is bifurcated into four major categories: pervious pavement type, design, application and region.

On the basis of pervious pavement type, the global market for pervious pavement is divided into:

Pervious Concrete

Pervious Asphalt

Pervious Pavers

On the basis of design, the global market for pervious pavement is divided into:

Hydrological

Structural

On the basis of application, the global market for pervious pavement is categorized as:

Low-volume pavement

Residential Roadways

Driveways

Sidewalks

Parking lot

Low-water bridges

Patios

Well linings

Swimming pool deck

Others

Based on the region, the global market for pervious pavement is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Pervious Pavement Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region dominates the production of pervious pavement followed by Europe based market. Japan and China are considered as leading manufacturers, backed by its usual mounting construction industry and increasing number of infrastructure projects from regional government. Furthermore, installation of pervious pavements in North America is expected to grow with expanding number of applications by manufacturers of pervious pavement. With expanding applications for pervious pavement manufacturers are focusing for industrial application especially for manufacturing industry. Furthermore, winter climatic condition in North America serve as challenge for pervious pavement market during the forecast period. However, with increasing urbanization in Europe based countries and development of construction industry has resulted in mounting demand for pervious pavement in these market.

Key players of Pervious Pavement Market

Pavestone Company is focused on product customization and innovation with respect to pervious pavement. Company offers pervious pavement varied in style, color, shape and texture in order to meet different type of requirement associated with various applications.

Prominent global players of pervious pavement market includes Belgard Hardscapes, Red River Hardscapes, Pavedrain, Unilock, Pavement Company, LafargeHolcim, CEMEX and Raffin Construction Co. Furthermore, key players like Unilock have announced taking steps to scale up production capacity to meet mounting demand across the globe. With increasing opportunities and growing future scope will increase the competitiveness of market, adding number of pervious pavement manufacturers across the globe.

