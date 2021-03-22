Paint Stripper Market Key Regions, Company Profiles, Challenges & Forecast till 2031

Paint Stripper: Market Introduction

Getting rid of old paint is the most troublesome thing while renovating home, refurnishing commercial and residential buildings. Failing to a proper-paint stripping technique could result in bubble and chip formation that leads to peel off. Paint Stripper is a synonym for paint remover, is a product containing chemicals such as Methylene Chloride, Dichloromethane which helps in removing types of paint, coating and varnish as well as cleans the underlying area.

With increasing awareness and the prominence given to the environmental safety, now paint strippers products has been launched in the market over last half decade. These include products with ingredients like alkaline, hydrogen peroxide, acidic and other organic products. With numerous applications across industrial, laboratory and commercial sector, paint stripper market is expected to grow with an average CAGR of 5% over the assessment period.

The major demand for paint stripper is seen in America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Paint strippers are used across many industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy and construction, and growth in these industries has resulted in increase in the demand for paint removal products. Region-based segmentation of the market shows how various paint removal solutions are used across various continents and geographical area.

Solvent-based paint stripper and Caustic based paint stripper are the two major type of paint strippers based on their chemical configuration and elements involved in producing them. Solvent paint stripper contains active ingredients which are extremely flammable.

Whereas Caustic paint strippers contain ingredients with high pH-value usually sodium hydroxide which might cause skin burn so the care has to be taken while applying it. This disadvantages of solvent and caustic paint stripper has given rise to the new category of biochemical paint strippers which are derived from plants and are environmental friendly.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the demand supply equilibrium of paint stripper industry. Lockdown across all the major countries of the world has given a set back to the production of paint strippers and the consumption statistics have also experienced a dip in the first two quarters of 2020.

Segmentation analysis of Paint Stripper Market

The global Paint Stripper market is bifurcated into five major segments: chemical type, packaging type, grade, end use industry and region.

On the basis of chemical type, the global paint stripper market is categorized as follow:

Caustic paint stripper

Solvent paint stripper

Biochemical paint stripper

On the basic of packaging type, the global paint stripper market is divided as follows:

Bucket

Drum

Can

Plastic Bottle

Jerry Bottle

On the basis of Grade, the global paint stripper market is categorized as follow:

Industrial Grade

Technical Grade

Commercial Grade

Based on end use industry, the global paint stripper market is categorized as follow:

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Oil & gas

Packaging

Others

On the basis of region, the global paint stripper market is categorized as follow:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Paint Stripper: Trends and Development

The paint stripper market is growing rapidly with the increase in the demand for its number of applications in industries such as automotive, furniture / flooring, construction, marine, mining, packaging, energy and others. As various health issues are associated with the usage of these paint strippers/removers, it has resulted in strengthening the regulation policies by Government, which might hamper the growth of the market. The market has shown huge demand for biochemical paint stripper compared to other stripers in recent decade as it causes no harm to human health as well as environment. This has given rise to innovation in the product category and has resulted in more number of market competitors with environment-friendly paint strippers.

Paint Stripper: Market Regional Outlook

On the basis of geographical locations, the paint stripper market is segmented into different areas as per the usage of the application industry and market of other associated products. As the aerospace industry is one among the key factor which is driving the growth of global paint stripper market, North America dominates the market with a well-established aerospace industry followed by Europe, South America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. One of the largest portion of the market is covered by Mature Europe including Austria. China is seen as one of the key emerging markets for paint stripper in the East Asia Region.

Key players of Paint Stripper Market

The prominent key player in the market across the globe of paint stripper include Asian paints, Nippon paints, 3M, GSP, Henkelna, PPG Aerospace, Akzonobel, Franmar Chemical, United Gasoline Labs and EZ Strip. In the verge of becoming best worldwide and providing better services to the customers and meeting their requirement as well as being abide by the rules, regulations and Governmental policies has been a challenge for all the players in the market of paint stripper. Increase in the number of competitors has resulted in providing a better and innovative product with minimal error and high precision.

