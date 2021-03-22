Isophthaloyl Chloride Market Key Regions, Company Profiles, Challenges & Forecast till 2031

Isophthaloyl Chloride Market: Overview and Dynamics

Isophthaloyl Chloride is an acid chloride used in various fibers and performance polymers, having benefits such as chemical resistance, flame resistance, flexibility and temperature stability. Isophthaloyl Chloride is the most effective stabilizer for urethane prepolymers due to its ability to go through water. It is being used for the production of drug and pesticides and also as an effective stabilizer. The Isophthaloyl Chloride market is anticipated to rise with lower single digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Isophthaloyl Chloride is used for the production of fibers & polymers, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, dyes & pigments. Pharmaceuticals accounts the largest market share as the growing concern for the healthcare products boosts the isophthaloyl chloride market. Fibers and polymers account the second position in the market due to extensive use in the automobile, electronics industry.

Based on form, the Isophthaloyl chloride market is segmented into solid and liquid form. The liquid form accounts a significant share due to increasing demand for production of chemical-resistant materials. Solid are consumed in the production of high-performance polymers and is anticipated to create productive opportunities for development of the segment.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation of lockdown and social distancing norms for the manufacturer and other business due to which products and services around the globe have been stopped.

Manufacturers facing a drastic change in the supply demand chain and economic losses around various industries. Manufacturing units shut down in almost all the region like North America, Europe, and Asia in the second financial quarter of 2020. Furthermore, the production of isophthaloyl chloride has experienced a halt. Necessary changes up-gradation of workplace safety and strict guidelines for the COVID-19, support the production of Isophthaloyl Chloride market to grow by the last quarter of 2020.

Segmentation Analysis of Isophthaloyl Chloride Market

The global Isophthaloyl Chloride market is bifurcated into three major segments: form, end use, and region.

On the basis of form, Isophthaloyl Chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Liquid

Solid

On the basis of end use, Isophthaloyl Chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Fibers & Polymers

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Dyes & pigments

On the basis of geographic regions, Isophthaloyl Chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Isophthaloyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional outlook, the Isophthaloyl chloride market focusses on the prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts the largest market share for Isophthaloyl Chloride. Emerging technology and continuous investments in developing infrastructure by the fibers and polymer manufacturers support isophthaloyl chloride market growth. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to reach the maturity level market over the short term forecast period. North America holds significant isophthaloyl chloride market share and is poised to rise with higher CAGR as compared with other geographical regions. Middle East & Africa accounts the nominal market share due to less consumption of Isophthaloyl Chloride market.

Isophthaloyl Chloride Market: Key Players

Key players in the market are DuPont, Ruiyuan Chemicals, CABB Chemicals, Yantai Yuxiang, Changzhou Kefeng, Qingdao Benzo, Shandong Kaisheng New Materials, etc. that claims for over 70% of the market revenues.

Manufactures such as DuPont, CABB chemicals are increasing their production capacity to satisfy growing demand in pharmaceuticals and other industries. The market leaders are more focused to improve product grades, chemical properties etc. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is growing due to increasing industrialization and implementation of emerging technologies. Moreover, regional local players are also witnessed to penetrate the market at a steady rate. However, long-term supply contracts are still win by the giants present in the industry for long.

