Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite Market: An Overview

Reinforced carbon-carbon composite is an advanced material which has taken a rapid uptake in the past half-decade. Reinforced carbon-carbon composites are not only applied for automotive applications but also for electronics, energy and to manufacture industrial furnaces. Majority of the market in the past half-decade is captured by the automotive industry owing to their provision of light body in weight to the overall automotive produced. Properties such as flexural resistance and high mechanical strength favor the demand for the reinforced carbon-carbon-composite over CF and CFRP in automotive industry. Apart from the automotive industry, furnace market also caters the demand growth of reinforced carbon-carbon composites. Growing demands for high temperature resistance material has remained on top of the charts of industrial requirements. Thus the growing requisite of reinforced carbon-carbon composite in industrial application is set to grow at a two-digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Its application in electrical industry is also rising at a faster pace over high thermal conductivity ranging from 350 – 400 W/m-K which is slightly higher than the copper and varies 3 folds over comparison with iron and other materials available in the market. Ability to possess strength even at higher temperatures (>2000°C) makes it suitable for high temperature applications. Market growth of reinforced carbon-carbon composites depend on the prices of the product compared to its substitutes. Copper is a clear substitute of the product in majority of the applications and the price of the copper is comparatively lower than the composites and for the market to capture the larger market, manufacturers should reduce the cost of production.

COVID-19 to Shrink the Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite Market

COVID-19 or Novel corona virus has not only ceased the movement of the people but also negatively affected the production and trade. This has put the leash around the reinforced carbon-carbon composite market growth. Production of the reinforced carbon-carbon composite reduced by 20% over the 2nd quarter and the decline in the market is assessed with respect to the pipt stop taken by the automotive industry owing to the COVID-19. Decline in demand has contracted the prices by 3 folds over the period of mid-Q2 to the beginning of Q3. Further decline in prices is set to cross the break-even point hurting the manufacturer stance in the global market

Demand Spike from Automotive Parts Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite is set to drive the Market

Automotive sector captures majority of the demand of Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite. Market growth of reinforced carbon-carbon composite could be assessed with respect to the automotive industry growth. Q3 of FY2020 provided a major downfall to the reinforced carbon-carbon composite owing to the automotive recession across the globe. Q2 of FY2020 has proven a major backlash for the reinforced carbon-carbon composite growth. All in all in Q3 signs of recovery of the market is observed and the market is set to reach its original form by the mid-term forecast period.

Segmentation analysis of Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite Market:

The global reinforced carbon-carbon composite market is bifurcated into four major segments: matrix type, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of Matrix Type, Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite Market has been segmented as follows:

Silicon Matrix

Silicon Carbide Matrix

Graphite Matrix

On the basis of application, Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive Components

Furnace walls

Fuselage components

Rocket nozzles

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive Industry

Electrical Industry

Glass and Ceramics Industry

Aerospace & Defence Industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, Europe holds largest market share owing to the extensive utilization of reinforced carbon-carbon composite in automotive applications. High-end cars manufactured in Europe utilizes reinforced carbon-carbon composite to manufacture brake pads and brake disk. Followed by Europe, North America captures less than one-third of the global reinforced carbon-carbon composite market. Followed by North America, East Asia is growing at a rapid pace owing to the rising EV production in the region.

Regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa doesn’t have enough potential to penetrate the market till the end of the forecast period owing to the cost of the reinforced carbon-carbon composite.

Reinforced Carbon-Carbon Composite Market: Key Players.

Global reinforced carbon-carbon composite market is highly consolidated in nature with presence of only few manufacturers across the globe. Key players in market are focused towards conservative approach. These players aim to channel a scattering range of reinforced carbon-carbon composite suitable to different pharmaceutical and chemical industries via supplier route. Key players in global reinforced carbon-carbon composite market are Chemtrec, Fluorochem, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Clearsynth, Msynth and others.

