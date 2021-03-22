Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact On Industry, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market size is expected to value at USD 2.52 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to changing food patterns and increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and hyperlipidemia. With recent technological advancements in healthcare sector including tele-cardiac rehabilitation are some of the critical factors responsible for growth of the market.

Key Players:

Ball Dynamics International, LLC

Core Health & Fitness, LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

LifeWatch AG

OMRON Corporation

Philips

Amer Sports

Smiths Group

Halma plc

Brunswick Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Tele-cardiac rehabilitation offers remote services from a distance with the help of information technology and telecommunications services. Other factors responsible for the sustained growth of the tele-cardiac rehabilitation market in recent years are numerous initiatives taken by local governments similar to the Million Hearts initiative and increase in the healthcare expenditure. Globally, the cardiac rehabilitation market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.3% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Moreover, the rise in health awareness among individuals across the globe is propelling growth of market. Rise in new trends such as flexibility & mobility rollers and smart phone applications involving fitness and exercises are expected to boost demand for the cardiac rehabilitation market in coming years. Rise in health awareness and adoption of latest products for better endurance against diseases contributing to market expansion in past few years. Increase in healthcare expenditure by regional governments across the globe coupled with several supporting government interventions is positively influencing growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market in recent years.

Changing lifestyle preferences and food patterns are major factors leading to diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity thus contributing heavily to the growth of cardiac rehabilitation market global-scale.

Cardiac rehabilitation allows adoption healthy lifestyle changes in order to avoid risk associated with cardiovascular disorders. Cardiac rehabilitation consists of various programs including various lifestyle changes such as healthy diet, regular counseling in order to release stress, and helping patient to live an active lifestyle. Cardiac rehabilitation enhances health and overall quality of life while limiting requirement for need for medication to treat heart related disorders. Cardiac rehabilitation reduces need to visit clinics by preventing potential future heart diseases, and increases overall life span of particular individual. Such factors are responsible for the growing demand of the cardiac rehabilitation in recent years.

Product Outlook:

Ellipticals

Stabilization ball

Stationary ball

Treadmill

Heart rate monitor

Blood pressure monitor

Rovers

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in geriatric population and increase in the awareness about health and fitness among individuals.

