Disposable Cups Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by Near Future

A recent publication by Future Market Insights titled “Disposable Cups Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 –2026” highlights the key focus areas of leading companies operating in the global disposable cups market. Companies are increasingly emphasising on production capacity expansion and diversification of their existing product line to capitalise on the increasing demand for sustainable packaging across a wide range of applications such as food and beverage packaging. Our expert team of analysts have observed that apart from the expansion approach, key players are giving importance to mergers and acquisitions to expand their customer base and improve market presence. While studying the performance of various regions in the global disposable cups market, we have found that Western Europe, North America and APEJ are key markets that account for a major share in the global disposable cups market. The market in APEJ is also expected to register the highest CAGR over the projected period and provide maximum opportunity in the global disposable cups market.

The uniqueness of the report lies in identifying differentiating market strategies where importance has been given to the advancement of technologies such as manufacturing tools and 3D printing tools. New technologies have been introduced to improve product efficiency and packaging quality of disposable cups. Along with providing details on market share, strategy focus, key player information and product offerings, we have also highlighted the unique selling proposition of leading companies and have observed the following:

Berry Plastics Corporation and Georgia Pacific LLC are focussing on strong client relations in major markets and are also increasing their investments in other regions to enhance market presence

Huhtamaki OYJ has adopted product innovation as a differentiating strategy and has focussed on structured R & D to launch technologically advanced products

LolliCup USA LLC is mainly targeting regional demands, while International Paper is concentrating on producing biodegradable products

Report structure

While forecasting the global disposable cups market performance, we have mainly considered regional production, consumption, production vs. consumption outlook and net trade scenario to get a clear picture of the overall market. Some of the key chapters of the report include the market definition, taxonomy and the global disposable cups market overview for the coming decade. The market dynamics section takes a peek at macro-economic factors, supply and demand side drivers, restraints, opportunities, industry trends and recent developments, case studies and forecast factors.

Further, we have segmented the global disposable cups market by material type, product type, capacity type, application type, end use and region. Basis Point Share analysis and Y-o-Y growth projections by country along with key regulations are the main elements of focus in our report. At the end of the report, the global disposable cups market competitive landscape has been covered, which consists of competition dashboard, company market share analysis, company profiles, and a list of key global players.

Global disposable cups market segmentation

By Moulding Technology

Thermoformed Moulding

Injection Moulding

By Material Type

Paper

Plastic PE PP PET PS PLA

Foam

By Product Type

Printable

Non printable

By Capacity

Less than 200 Ml

200-400 Ml

400- 600 Ml

600 -1000 Ml

More than 1000 Ml

By Application

Food Spreads Sauces & Dressings Confectionary Others

Dairy Yogurt Drinks

Beverages Hot Cold

Ice cream

By End Use

Foodservice Restaurants Commercials & Establishments

Food Retail Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores



By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan(APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Our unique research methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting the global disposable cups market. While doing primary research we have identified key opinion leaders, designed a comprehensive questionnaire, conducted in-depth interviews and have covered the global disposable cups market across the value chain. In in-depth secondary research, we have arrived at the overall market size, top industry players and products and industry associations. The expert team of analysts at Future Market Insights have also formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct expert industry interviews. Our desk research includes channel study, market changing aspects/dynamics and key industry trends. We have referred to World Bank and IMF reports and various companies’ annual and financial reports while drafting this report on the global disposable cups market. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers, while Average Selling Price (ASP) of disposable cups across the globe has been considered to determine market values.