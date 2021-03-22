Polyester Straps Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2017-2027

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Future Market Insights presents a new report titled ‘Polyester Straps Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027’. This report tracks the global polyester straps market and gives the forecast for this market for a period of ten years. The polyester straps are mostly used for transportation and shipping purposes for palletizing and bundling purposes. The polyester strap is a wrapping solution used for the secured transportation of materials such as steel bars, logistics, cartons, bricks, bailers and bottles and cans etc. Polyester straps are light in weight and are cost effective as compared to the steel wraps and can be used multiple times.

Report Structure

In order to have an ease of understanding and a better organization of the report, the report on global polyester straps market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first section of the report is the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of the product and the market viewpoint. The global polyester straps market value chain analysis and market snapshot for the year 2017 are also given in the introduction section. The second part of the report contains the global polyester straps market analysis and forecast by region, by packing grade, by width, by break strength, by thickness, by application and by end use industry. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional polyester straps market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this regional section, the drivers, restraints and trends applying to the polyester straps market are discussed in detail along with the regional market numbers.

Competition Landscape

The last part of the report contains the competition landscape of the global polyester straps market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global polyester straps market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the company. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global polyester straps market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market. This sort of information is important both for the established players in the market and for the new players operating in this market.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the polyester straps market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global polyester straps market.

Market Taxonomy

By Packing Grade

Hand Grade

Machine Grade

By Width

5-15 mm

15-25 mm

25-35 mm

Above 35 mm

By Break Strength

0-220 Kg

220-300 Kg

300-500 Kg

500-1000 Kg

Above 1000 Kg

By Thickness

Less than 0.50 mm

50 mm – 0.75 mm

75 mm – 1.00 mm

Above 1.00 mm

By Application

Heavy duty bailing and others

Bundling

Palletizing/ load unitizing

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Construction and allied Industries

Paper and allied Industries

Textiles and Apparels

Chemical & Fertilizers

Others

By Region