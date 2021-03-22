High-End Lighting Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players Analysis Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global High-End Lighting Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global High-End Lighting Market is estimated to touch US$ 24.32 billion by the completion of the year 2025. Growing demand for connected lighting arrangement has been a most important feature motivating the development of the market. Round about most important technical inventions in this specific market for example sensor-enabled, dimmable, color changing and connected lightings have donated mostly to the progress of the market.

Key Players:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Cooper Lighting, LLC

CREE, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Legrand S.A.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Osram Licht AG

Growth Drivers:

The worldwide market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.1% for the duration of the prediction. The introduction of LEDs, in latest ages, has altered the market forces for high-end lighting that was, until that time, ruled by conservative lights for example incandescent bulbs, fluorescent lights and halogen bulbs. Governments through entirely most important nations have taken inventiveness for the acceptance of LEDs so as to save energy and decrease ecological contamination. This is additionally estimated to increase the progress of the market for high-end lighting.

Light Source Type Outlook:

LED Lamps

HID Lamps

Fluorescent lights

Application Type Outlook:

Wired

Wireless

Interior Design Outlook:

Modern

Traditional

Transitional

End-User Outlook:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook:

The statement revises Trades in terms of intake of High-End Lighting in the market; particularly in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By the source of geography, the Asia Pacific ruled the worldwide market, appreciated by US$ 6.01 billion in the year of 2016. The provincial development is mostly motivated by the existence of most important companies, obtainability of low-priced labor, improved substructure amenities for manufacturing, respectable financial condition, and invention of new-fangled Light Source. Growing demand for high-end lighting in industrialized nations essentially owing to superior substructure and advanced per head earnings is expected to motivate the general business. The area of Asia Pacific is expected to display speedy progress and is projected to observe a development percentage of 8.5% for the duration of prediction.

