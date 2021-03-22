Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Content Delivery Network Market size is anticipated to be USD 23,064.3 million by the end of the forecast year 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast duration. Rapid growth in data consumption and internet traffic is attributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing demand for online gaming, internet advertisement and over-the-top (OTT) is projected to bolster the market growth.

CDN reduces the timing for transmission of the content, thereby, improving content delivery performance. Owing to the increasing popularity of live streaming and online videos, CDN solutions are gaining traction significantly. Traffic load scaling, reduction in latency and security are key characteristics that help in enhancing the performance of content delivery solutions. Reducing data tariffs, high-speed internet connectivity and rising smartphone penetration are collectively driving the growth of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Content Delivery Network Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-content-delivery-network-cdn-market/request-sample

The advent of cloud delivery network helps in deliver media content to a significantly larger consumer base. This has led to a rise in the popularity of OTT services and video-on-demand (VoD), which in turn driving the growth of the market. Considering the growing popularity of cloud service, major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies and Amazon Web Services are investing aggressively to secure their CDN services

In 2018, North America led the content delivery network market owing to increasing adoption of innovative technologies and the presence of major players such as AWS, Cloud flare, Microsoft Corporation, Limelight Networks, Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies among others. However, APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast duration owing to the rising number of internet users and rapidly growing e-commerce industry

Content Delivery Network Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Static CDN

Dynamic CDN

Content Delivery Network Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Media Delivery

Web Performance Optimization

Cloud Security

Content Delivery Network Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Traditional Commercial CDN

Free CDN

Peer to Peer CDN

Telecom CDN

Content Delivery Network Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Media and Entertainment

Retail & e-commerce

Healthcare

Online Gaming

BFSI

IT Telecom

Government organizations

Travel & Tourism

Leading players involved in the market are Amazon Web Services, Google, Inc., Deutsche Telekom, IBM, CenturyLink, Tencent Cloud and Deutsche Telekom among others.

Access Content Delivery Network Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-content-delivery-network-cdn-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Content Delivery Network market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Content Delivery Network market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com