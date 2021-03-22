Untapped Application of Starch Derivatives to Create Opportunities in the Market

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global starch derivatives market size is estimated to be valued at USD 50.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 61.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9% in terms of value. The growth of starch derivatives market can be attributed to the increase in demand for processed and convenience food. Along with that, there is an increase in consumers shifting towards plant-based diets, which are also expected to fuel the starch derivatives market in the forecasted period. Asia Pacific region dominated the global starch derivatives market.

There are various application areas which are untapped and can be big opportunities for starch derivatives manufacturers. Expanding the commodity sources for extracting starch and combining modification processes add a wider range of probable applications to the list. Starch-derived glucose can be fermented to produce lactic acid, which may be polymerized for biodegradable films or bioplastics. Similarly, potato starch wastes may also be used as feedstock in fermentation reactions. Several polymers can be prepared using a variety of starch-based feedstock. Modified starch can also act as an excellent fermentation base for the bulk production of a wide variety of biotechnological products, such as organic acids, antibiotics, vitamins, and hormones.

The starch derivatives market in Asia Pacific is dominant due to the increasing demand for processed food, because of shift in lifestyle trends. People are looking for ready-to-eat meal options as they are leading a busy life.

Asia Pacific is also the fastest growing market as industrial applications and technologies involved in starch processing are changing rapidly in the region. The demand for starch derivatives is increasing as various industries are incorporating starch derivatives in their manufacturing processes and products. Also, key players are increasingly investing the in the Asia Pacific starch derivatives market.

Key players are Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), AGRANA (Austria), Gulshan Polyols (India), Fooding Company Limited (China), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Tereos (France), Molinos Juan Semino SA (Argentina), JP & SB International (Spain), and Gujarat Ambuja Export (India). ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd. (India), Varun Industries (India), Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd. (India), Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd. (India), Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant (India), B Food Science Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Sinofi Ingredients (China), and Nagase & Co., Ltd. (Japan).

