UV Coatings Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis 2016 – 2026

According to the latest published report of Future Market Insights titled "UV Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026," organic expansion and green initiatives would be the strongest pillars of growth for UV coatings businesses over the forecast period. While examining the global UV coatings market, our analysts have observed that key players are adopting a solution-oriented approach to strengthening partnerships with major distributors and long-term contractors for better output. Utmost importance is given to product innovation as the key players in this market are keen on developing new technologies for the production of UV coatings that comply with government regulations. Our team of experts have found that end use industries such as electronics and wood and furniture are expected to remain dominant over the projected period, while APEJ and Western Europe will lead the global UV coatings market during the predicted period.

The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the UV coatings market during the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global UV coatings market. The report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. The demand for UV coatings is facing a slight slowdown due to its various properties like volatility, high cost and associated environmental issues. We have highlighted country-wise UV coatings demand while inspecting this market. The report provides a market outlook for the predicted period and sets the forecast within the context of the global UV coatings market, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for key applications in the global UV coatings market.

Structure of the global UV coatings market report

The report includes an executive summary, market definition and overview, drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting the market numbers. While studying the market, product-wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Factors such as GDP and the growth of the construction industry, electronics industry, wood and furniture industry, automotive industry, and paper and packaging industry have been considered while researching the global UV coatings market. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations, while top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Market volume represents consumption and value indicates revenue generated from sales. All values for market size are in US$ (US Dollar). All volumes for market size are in KT. We have concluded the report with a competitive landscape which provides report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global UV coatings market.

Key segments covered

By Base By Composition By End Use Industry By Region Water Based

Solvent Based Monomers

Oligomers Polyesters Polyether Polyurethane Epoxy Resins

Photo-initiators

Additives Wood & Furniture

Electronics

Automotive

Paper & Packaging

Industrial Coatings

Building & Construction North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Report highlights

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments and geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

We have considered regional demand patterns while estimating the market for various end users of UV coatings

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, GBI, Genios and Meltwater. Companies’ annual reports and publications were also examined while studying the global UV coatings market. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The global UV coatings market has been analysed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional UV coating manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of UV coatings across different regions. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis. It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market as well as to identify the right opportunities for market players. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve and also for identifying potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global UV coatings market.

