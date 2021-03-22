India Automotive Stamping Market 2016-2026 Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The automotive stamping market in India is a mature market and is characterised by a large number of players in organised and unorganised sectors. Automotive OEMs, who are the end users of stamped components, themselves remain as the major stamping players in the market. In a new report titled “Automotive Stamping Market: India Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026,” Future Market Insights analysts have observed that in the organised India automotive stamping market, a few of the giant Tier I stamping players in the market with large capital investments hold notable market share. It is also remarkable to note that the presence of imports is insignificant as there is sufficient supply of the product in the domestic market. Our expert team of analysts – after a detailed study of the market – have come to a conclusion that the automotive stamping market in India is highly competitive. To sustain in this competitive market, key players are focussing on strengthening their designing and manufacturing capabilities as part of their business strategy and are updating their knowledge with respect to technology. As a result of this, there is a collaboration between OEMs and stamped component suppliers to improve design, product development and manufacturing.

While analysing the India automotive stamping market, we have found that in the product category, body stamping remains more lucrative in terms of CAGR growth. Body stamping requires high precision stamping and thus is capital intensive compared to non-body stamping. The segment is expected to witness significant investments in technology over the projected period. The main objective of this report is to provide updates and market opportunities in the India automotive stamping market. We have analysed the India automotive stamping market to estimate and comprehend the market value (US$ Mn) for a period of 10 years (2016 – 2026). The report is categorised into five segments based on stamping type, vehicle type, raw material, process type and product type.

Cost structure and value chain analysis – Two important elements of this report

Our report on the India automotive stamping market is mainly based on value chain and cost structure analysis. It starts with an executive summary of the automotive stamping market of India. Our team has analysed the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand sides under this particular section of the report. This section also includes automotive stamping market definition to understand the stamping process and its components for market analysis along with the product lifecycle of the India automotive stamping market. It also includes an outline of the comparison between automotive components and automotive stamping components in terms of value. Furthermore, an estimation over market size and percentile share from metal stamping components out of the total automotive components in India is provided with the cost structure analysis. The report also provides statistics in terms of value pertaining to non-body stamping components based on the raw material used in their manufacturing.

Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, automobile production, automobile sales, vehicle parc, urbanisation and disposable income have been considered when estimating the revenue forecast of the India automotive stamping market. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for material type sub-segment under body and non-body product types, while bottom-up approach has been used to deduce market numbers for the material type segment. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers in this report. In the final segment of the report, the India automotive stamping market landscape is encompassed to provide report viewers with a dashboard outlook based on classifications of key providers through the value chain, presence in the India automotive stamping market product portfolio and key differentiators.

India Automotive Stamping Market: Segmentation

By Stamping By Vehicle By Material By Process By Product Hot Stamping

Cold Stamping Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle Steel

Aluminium

Others Progressive Die Stamping

Tandem Stamping

Transfer Stamping Body Stamping BIW Parts Chassis

Non-Body Stamping Engine Parts Transmission and Steering Parts Braking and Suspension Parts Electrical Parts Fuel Delivery, Emission and Filtration Safety Equipment and Seating System Lighting Components Cooling System



Our exclusive research methodology

To compute the India automotive stamping market size, the report analyses total automotive production and sales in India. The figures are validated by accessing the supply side and estimating the revenue created from automotive stamping components. Data so acquired is further authenticated through secondary research, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents are incorporated to arrive at the appropriate market size. The number of OEMs, Tier I, II and III players across India are tracked and their revenue from automotive stamping is estimated. When developing the market forecast, current market sizing has been done at the initial stage that forms the foundation to calculate the market value for the next 10 years. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the India automotive stamping market by stamping type, vehicle type, raw material, process type and product type and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in evaluating the opportunities that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to classify potential resources from a sales viewpoint in the India automotive stamping market.

