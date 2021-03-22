Wireless Gigabit Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

Global Wireless Gigabit Market is anticipated to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2024. Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) is designed to render faster speed for wireless network connections. WiGig is also termed as the “IEEE 802.11ad standard”. The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless Gigabit Market include increase in the demand for bandwidth, saturation of smartphones and use of several devices that are eventually contributing to the overall industry development. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including rise in the cost of IPAM.

Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The industry may be explored by product type, type, application, technology and geography.

WiGig Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • 802.11ac
  • 802.11ad

WiGig Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • Consumer electronics
  • Networking devices

WiGig End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • Large enterprises
  • SMBs
  • Residential

WiGig Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • BFSI
  • Government
  • IT & Telecom
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Industry comprise Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Broadcom Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Azurewave Technologies, Inc., and MediaTek. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

WiGig Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • MEA

