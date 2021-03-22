Bathroom Assist Devices Market: Asia-Pacific Provides Significant Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Bathroom Assist Devices Market by Product Type (Chairs & Stools, Bath Lifts, Toilet Seat Raisers, Toilet Aids, Commodes, Handgrips & Grab Bars, Bath Aids), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Row) – Global Forecast to 2020″, The global bathroom & toilet assist devices market is expected to reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2015 to 2020.

This market has been witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing patient pool, greater adoption of latest technology, growing rate of awareness about assistive devices, increasing life expectancy, and growing aging population among others. Further, there is an increasing demand of advanced shower chairs & stools, commodes, and toilet seat raisers from the growing aging population.

Lot of challenges are involved in caring for people with disabilities, which can result in causing number of injuries among care givers, which in turn costs both time and money. Hence, it is extremely important to reduce injuries associated with patient handling. In the past few years, the trend toward adoption of assistive devices has increased.

Based on product type, this bathroom & toilet assist devices market is segmented into shower chairs & stools, bath lifts, toilet seat raisers, toilet aids, commodes, handgrips & grab bars, and bath aids. The shower chairs & stools segment is further subsegmented into shower chairs, shower stools, bathtub seats, and transfer benches. The bath lifts segment is sub segmented into fixed bath lifts, reclining bath lifts, lying bath lifts, and others. The commodes segment is further subsegmented into shower & toilet commodes and toilet commodes.

North America led the global bathroom & toilet assist devices market

On the basis of geography, this market is segmented into the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America led the global bathroom & toilet assist devices market in 2014, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically equipped devices in North American countries as compared to other regions.

Leading Companies

ArjoHuntleigh, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Etac AB, DIETZ GmbH, Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive Medical), Handicare, Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Invacare Corporation, MEYRA GmbH, Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc., Poshchair Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Prism Medical, RCN Medical and Rehabilitation GmbH, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC., Ortho XXI, K Care Healthcare Equipment, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Juvo Solutions, Spectra Care Group, and others. Apart from market segmentation, this report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global bathroom & toilet assist devices market by offering a detailed process flow diagram and market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.