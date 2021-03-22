Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

This report by Future Market Insights (FMI) examines the “Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter market” for the period 2017–2027. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market.

The global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 742.7 Mn by 2027 end, due to increasing adoption of continuous peripheral nerve block catheter especially in hospitals; as a result of increased precision of catheter placement and lower cost as compared to alternative methods used for administration of analgesia. The global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Report Description

Future Market Insights offers 10-year forecast on the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market between 2017 and 2027. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market over the forecast period.

The global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market report provides analysis and insights on continuous peripheral nerve block catheter, which is executed by percutaneous insertion of catheter, adjacent to peripheral nerve to administer target specific analgesia for various surgeries.

To understand and assess various opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into five sections, namely market analysis by product type, insertion technique, indication, end user and region. The report analyzes the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter. In the same section, FMI covers the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market performance in terms of value. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from supply and demand perspectives. The report also cover the opportunities in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market.

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market segment and presents the forecast in terms of value for all years till 2027. The market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter Closed Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter

Non-Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter Closed Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter

Over-The-Needle Catheter

By Insertion Technique

Nerve Stimulation Based Insertion

Ultrasound Based Insertion

By Indication

Trauma Cases

Upper Extremity Surgeries

Lower extremity Surgeries

Pain Management

Other Indications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market: Competitive Assessment

Some key players in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market identified include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Halyard Health, Inc., Epimed International Inc. and Pajunk GmbH.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

3. Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market View Point

4. North America Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

5. Western Europe Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

And So On…

