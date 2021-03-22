Upcoming Growth Trends in the Biological Seed Treatment Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type (Microbials and Botanicals), Crop (Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, and Vegetable Crops), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as high demand for sustainable agriculture in the global market, lesser risks of exceeding pesticide MRLs, and insurance to seed investments.

Restraints: Government regulatory barriers

The regulatory environment for active biological ingredients differs between countries and regions. Generally, authorities around the world recognize that biological seed treatment products are beneficial but different from chemical plant protection products. Moreover, this recognition has not necessarily led to consistent approaches in regulatory requirements or review processes. In some countries, biologicals are registered under specific legislation or they may be registered in a similar manner as chemical plant protection products. At times, there are reduced data requirements, and other times there may be no well-defined process at all for their registration.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162422288

Opportunities: Use of bio-priming techniques for improved efficacy

Bio-priming is a process of a biological seed treatment that refers to a combination of seed hydration and inoculation of the seed with microbes. In most cases, microbial inoculants, such as plant growth-promoting rhizo-microorganisms (bacteria or fungi), are used for the purpose of bio-priming of seeds. It is an environment-friendly ecological approach using selected microorganisms that enhance plant growth by producing plant growth-promoting substances, enhancing nutrient uptake, or protecting seedlings/plants against soil-/seed-borne plant pathogenic organisms. The use of such techniques is on the rise as chemicals used for seed treatment mostly act as contact fungicides that are unable to protect the plants from foliar pathogens during the later stages of crop growth.

By type, microbials segment is projected to dominate the seed treatment market during the forecast period.

The biological seed treatment market, by type, has been segmented into microbials, botanicals, and others (biofermentation products and natural polymers & derivatives). The microbials industry dominated the market in 2020, due to the increasing demand for microbial seed treatments, in field crops such as soybean and corn.

Many key companies, such as Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), and Corteva Agriscience (US), offer iinovative biological seed treatment solutions for controlling seed and soil-borne diseases in a broad range of crops. This exponential growth in this North America region is attributed to government subsidies, increasing need to improve and protect food production, and rising awareness of biological seed treatment.

By function, seed proyection segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period.

On the basis of function, the biological seed treatment market has broadly been segmented into seed enhancement and seed protection. Biological seed treatments aimed at seed protection provide targeted control of certain pests and fungal diseases during the early seedling stage. Biological seed treatments are used on multiple crops to control a variety of pests. It ensures uniform stand establishment through defense against numerous soil-borne pathogens and insects.

The increasing demand for various crops in the North America region is driving the growth of the biological seed treatment market.

The increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are factors that are projected to drive the biological seed treatment market growth in this region. The government policies adopted by developed countries for the ban on key active ingredients are the major factors encouraging the growth of this market in North America region. Hence, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global biological seed treatment market. R&D investments for the development of biological seed treatment and installation of new production capacities by key players are projected to drive the market growth in the next five years.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=162422288

Key Market Players:

Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), Valent BioSciences (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Plant Health Care (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), and Italpollina (Italy), These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

Recent Developments: