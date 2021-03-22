Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market 2021-2031 Research Report| Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope

Global Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market: Market Outlook

Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix is a very important part of the wound care industry and global trade. Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound matrix is used to improve the regeneration of dermal and epidermal layers in both acute and acute wounds. Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix is an extracellular matrix (ECM) based scaffolds that have very high biocompatibility properties and biodegradability features for tissue regeneration. ECM is a complex of proteins, especially collagenous forming 3D structures and allowing the incorporation of growth factors. Among the benefits of the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix, better ability to allow cell formation by cells, enabling its effective integration with the surrounding tissues to be repaired and also to exert antimicrobial activity. The Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix can be used as an alternative to controlling surgical infections and reducing the use of antimicrobial agents

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market?

Acute and chronic wounds, e.g. burns and diabetic ulcers, respectively, place a significant burden on patients and health care systems. An increasing number of elderly people and people with diabetes will lead to an increase in the chronic wound such as sores on the feet fuelling antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market. Such skin lesions are easily absorbed by the bacteria causing inflammation and this is why the healing process is challenging. Besides, the bacteria causing the infection prevent the recurrence of epithelialization and collagen synthesis. According to National Health Institute, the estimation of diabetic foot ulcers worldwide is around 6.5%.

The concept of moist wound healing, used in antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix, is now widely accepted and is associated with faster healing rates, reduced pain, better infection control, scar reduction, and lowering the cost of associated health care. The use of skin-based ingredients offers an alternative treatment that demonstrates higher efficacy and, in some cases, a more cost-effective approach compared to traditional therapies.

Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix dressings are also widely used in wound dressing in the occurrence of road accident treatments and traumatic injuries.

An increasing prevalence worldwide in chronic ulcers such as diabetes, foot ulcers, and sharp wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds is expected to increase in patients receiving wound care. According to a data published by department of endocrinology of Nanjing university medical school in 2019 the prevalence of diabetic foot in North America was estimated to be 13% among diabetic patients.

The Unstoppable Rise of Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix: How a Fringe Movement Went Mainstream

The great economic and social impact of wounds in our society requires the allocation of a high level of attention and resources to understand the biological mechanisms that cause the severity of wounds. According to a 2015 report, in Europe, as a result of ineffective treatment of such ulcers, 450,000 lower limbs each year have so far cost about € 2-2.5 billion. A U.S. figure indicates that 6.5 million patients are affected by chronic ulcers, whose annual medical expenses reach $ 25 billion. The US government spends $50 billion on wound care annually

Rise in sedentary lifestyle, chronic illnesses can lead to the development of chronic wounds and ulcers giving rise to antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market

It is estimated that a single diabetic ulcer carries an estimated cost of US $ 50,000 and the total chronic wounds cost the medical system more than the US $ 25 billion a year, with the number of affected patients growing each year from 6.5 million, given the increasing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic disease conditions that may affect wound healing. An increase in the elderly and an increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes will fuel the antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market. The formation of chronic wounds such as leg ulcers, foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers can increase with aging, obesity, smoking, poor nutrition, and stress associated with diseases (e.g., AIDS) or drugs (e.g. chemotherapy or radiation therapy) are one of the few reasons giving Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market rise in the future.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market?

Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix is considered to lie on the higher side of the price scale due to the scarce scarcity of resources and high processing costs. The high cost can especially be a cause for concern in emerging markets. Although the overall cost effectiveness of Regenerative Wound Matrix products is lesser than traditional wound dressing. Lack of proper reimbursement for the products is one of the major restraining factors for the market, especially in developing countries. These restrain lead to the uptake of traditional wound dressing even in few developed countries.

Development of cost effective Regenerative Wound Matrix dressing product can help in expansion of the antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market. Lack of proper information and knowledge about the Regenerative Wound Matrix products is one of the restraining factor for the market.

Key Segments of Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market Covered in the Report

Based on wound, the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market has been segmented as:

Acute

Chronic

Based on material, the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market has been segmented as:

Natural Polymer Collagen Cellulose Chitosan Pullulan Starch Β-Glucan Hyaluronic Acid Alginate

Synthetic Polymer Poly Ε-Caprolactone (PCL) Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Poly Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid (PLGA) Poly Vinylalcohol (PVA)



Based on the region, the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players such as

3M

Turn Therapeutics

DSM Biomedical

H&R Healthcare Ltd

Harbor Medtech Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.

RenovoDerm

Integra LifeSciences

BioLogiQ Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Gore Medical

Shire GmbH

others are actively involved in offering Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix for different applications.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market?

Key players involved in the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market are using strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and introducing new products to strengthen their position in the high-end wound dressing market. In May 2019, 3M acquired Acelity, Inc. aiming to strengthen its wound management solutions and expand its customer base.

Mergers and acquisitions have been majorly adopted and have shown great success to the key players in the expansion of Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market share. Rising healthcare industry in major countries in Asia will give a decent opportunity for the key players to expand the market share

What are the Key Opportunities for Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Manufacturers?

The increase in chronic wounds due to diabetes and cancer and also increase in the elderly population have given rise to the antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market. Also, there has been significant technological advancement in wound care management which has also become the main attraction for the antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market. An increase in the number of surgical procedures and acute wounds has also attracted manufacturers to invest in the antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market. The proliferation of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol, and smoking has brought the need for Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix.

Natural polymers have been dominating the market with collagen and chitosan being the highest in demand due to their better ECM formation capability. Collagen and Silver-based products have also been great demanding compounds for the manufacturing of antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix products as silver has remained the best antimicrobial healing compound for decades.

Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix currently available in the market is usually made with hydrogels, films, sponges, and foam. As a new class of antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix, emerging ECM offers different benefits. Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix tends to show higher altitudes thus allowing for adequate water and oxygen infiltration, as well as a higher exchange of nutrients and removal of debris. They can provide excellent flexibility, thus being the best protection and protection against wounds. These benefits can boost the antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market.

According to center for disease control and prevention the overall prevalence of surgical site infections caused by surgical wounds in 2018 were 2.8%. This will give a boost to the use of antimicrobial wound dressing products. Technological advancements in field of wound dressing will give rise to adoption of Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix.

Regional share of Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix

The U.S dominated the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market accounting for the largest revenue share. The reason involved the better healthcare services and medical infrastructure. Also the better information about wound care management and its importance. According to National Health Institute, North America has a prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers to be 13%. This ratio is higher than in Asia where it is around 5%. Europe stands second in terms of the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market due to rising awareness and information about the Regenerative Wound Matrix products. Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the awareness about the products.

Asia-Pacific holds the emerging region for the growth of the market. Factors include cheaper availability of healthcare facilities and products. Also the rising increase of knowledge of wound management and rise in income has significantly increased the per capita healthcare spending. Expansion of the healthcare industry in china, japan, and India will give a boost to the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market in Asia-Pacific region

What is the Repercussion of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market?

The pandemic has greatly disrupted the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market. Due to coronavirus outbreaks, the flow of patients into the hospitals has been reduced which has led to the decline in the patients seeking treatments. Also, the production industries have been largely obstructed due to lockdown causing an unprecedented technology and business model transformation. This disruption in the supply chain will hamper the production of the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix products.

