Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market to Provide Lucrative Opportunities | Merck & Co. Inc., Seattle Genetics, Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Eisai Co.Ltd., Helsinn Healthcare SA

Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides is a most common variant of mycosis fungoides (Alibert-Bazin), known as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The major symptoms of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma disease are the enlarge lymph nodes severe itching and rashes. The mycosis fungoides can be identified by the skin symptoms like plaques, acneiform lesions, or as a tumor being alopecia and pathches. The early-stage mycosis fungoides grows very slow initially and treated with skin-directed treatment. But the advanced-stage mycosis fungoides requires more aggressive therapies. The adults aged more than 50 years are more susceptible to this disease. Males are more frequently affected than females. The main cause of the diseases is unidentified. Most of the individuals suffering from this disease have chromosomal abnormalities. The appropriate treatment is mainly dependent on the variety of factors including, the presence of symptoms, stage of the disease, patients condition, and patient’s health background and cost of care.

According to the study published, Europe and the United States has around 6 Mycosis fungoides cases per million every year. This accounts for 4% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases. It is more common in adults over 50 years of age, with a male: the female ratio between 1.6 and 2.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Global Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market?

The folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market is brimming with emerging market and government organizations, developing to introduce innovations in the field of biotechnology and life science areas. The growing focus in research & development activities is another trending factor actively adopted by the leading manufacturers and researchers. The new drug approvals to treat such rare diseases is another key to step towards the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment that expects to serve lucrative opportunities in the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market. For instance, in June 2020, the European Commission approved Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., to commercialize POTELIGEO® (mogamulizumab) in Germany for the treatment of mycosis fungoides in adults. The treatment was applicable for the patients who have already received at least one pre-systemic therapy. POTELIGEO is the first-in-class humanised monoclonal antibody that increases the attraction of immune cells from the immune system to destroy the cancerous cells. The growing shift towards biologics from therapeutic landscape expects to boost the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market growth rapidly. The regulatory bodies are recognizing the newly developed product under special drug designation that benefits the vendors that contribute to increasing the sales of folliculotropic mycosis fungoides drugs fueling the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market growth in the coming years.

What are the Driving Factors that expected to Boost the Global Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market growth?

The rising incidence rate of mycosis fungoides among adults is one of the major factors expects to boost the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market growth worldwide. Rising investment in research areas to develop an effective treatment solution with ongoing clinical studies expects propel the market growth. Collaboration between the hospitals and research labs can benefit the scope of treatment with new findings like novel immunotherapy drugs. Increasing awareness about the disease, rising large patient population with the weak immune system, growing lymphoma cancer cases are some of the factors influencing the growth of folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market. The growing geriatric population and rise in wealth in developed and developing countries are driving the demand for folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment. However, affluent consumers, being more concerned about health, and raising awareness about early treatment are contributing to the growth of the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market. The regulatory approvals for special drug designation for treatment, strong R&D pipeline expects to propel the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market growth in the coming future.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the overall incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma was found to be around 10.2 per million persons. Among which the mycosis fungoides associated cases were found to be more than half of the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma cases, with an incidence of 5.6 per million persons.

What are the Restraining Factors that can Hamper the Global Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market Growth

Lack of expertise in developing countries for tailored treatment is the major market restraints for folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market. However the high-cost of the treatments like radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or other photodynamic therapy expects to hamper the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market growth. The high exposure to radiation to folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment may cause adverse side effects like eczema, rashes, plaque and other skin associated diseases. Thus, the rising adverse effects, the dominance of alternative treatment, and high cost of treatment especially be a cause for concern in emerging markets, hampering the growth of the global folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market.

Key Segments of Global Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market Covered in the Report

Based on type, the global folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market has been segmented as

Small molecule

Biologics

Based on drug type, the global folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market has been segmented as

Topical Steroids

Antineoplastic agents Mechlorethamine Bexarotene ingenol mebutate diclofenac

Interferons

Others

Based on therapy, the global folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market has been segmented as

Radiation Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Drug Therapy

Immunotherapy

Psoralen Pus Ultraviolet A (PUVA)

Ultraviolet B (UVB)

Based on end users, the global folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Speciality clinics

Others

Based on the region, the global folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Why the Small Molecule Segment Accounted the Highest Share in the Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market?

The small molecule segment gained traction and accpunted for highest share in the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market that was expected to continue over forecast period. These molecules are utilized in combinatorial therapies which are more effective in folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment. The small molecules in cutaneous T-cell lymphomas is their utilization in combination among them or with other types of therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and/or single/polychemotherapy. low cost and easy availability of such molecules are some of the factors witnessing the dominance in the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market.

Why UVB has Gained Popularity in the Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market?

Althpugh the photo therapy is the first line treatment for folliculotropic mycosis fungoides but UVB narrow band (nbUVB) photo therapy gained traction in the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market as compared to the UV broadband (bbUVB). The efficacy of nbUVB was found to be more and was subsequently confirmend by the number of research studies.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Eisai Co.Ltd.

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Horizon Therapeutics plc.

Celegene Corporation

Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Elorac

Soligenix

Actelion pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Others are actively involved in folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market.

What Strategies are the Key Players Adopting to Increase their Market Share in the Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market?

The established manufacturers are exploring opportunities in developing nations like India, China to enhance their revenue gains by highly investing in research areas to innovate progressive solutions for folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market.

The companies are actively focusing on novel product development, new product launches. The leading companies are actively participating in collaborative agreements and acquisitions to increase their folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market penetration and shape their position in the leading folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market. Additionally, the companies are actively entering into strategic distribution agreements to expand their sales footprint worldwide

In January 2020, the Almirall entered into a broad research agreement by acquired Bioniz Therapeutics to further expand its innovative pipeline in medical dermatology sector.

In January 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Received European Commission approval for ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) for CD30-Positive Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. This approval by European Commission has expanded the companies sales in 28 European member states.

What are the Key Opportunities in Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market?

The various pharmaceutical and the biotechnology companies are focusing on research areas to capture the unmet needs of the highly effective treatment to provide a long-term effective tratment. Concurrently, investments for increasing the production of folliculotropic mycosis fungoides products are showing increasing growth.

Why the North America is Dominating Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market?

North America is dominating the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market owing to the increasing prevalence of folliculotropic mycosis fungoide among the growing geriatric population in the American countries. The presence of major key players in North America like Pfizer Inc., Astellas, and other key players are witnessing the region to persist strong R&D background with increased healthcare expenditure. Urbanization in cities of this region has led to a rise in economic standards and changing consumer preference for self-care with increased capacity for rare disease treatment.

According to the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation data, in U.S every year around 3000 new cases of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma patients are found.

What is the Repercussion of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Growth of the Folliculotropic Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market?

The Covid-19 pandemic had hit the hardest areas in the weak as well as the developed region. The countrywide lockdown, restriction for migration, disruption in the supply chain had dropped down the global economic market. The reduction in patient visits in hospitals and clinics to prevent the exposure of coronavirus infection and additional spendings anticipated short term negative impact on the folliculotropic mycosis fungoides treatment market.

