Tillage Equipment Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Increasing demand for food is expected to fleet due to the global population explosion. The world population is expected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050, significantly increasing the demand for food by 70% for the same year. This will shoot up agriculture market and the use of tillage equipment in the way we haven’t seen before. Throughout the world, farmers will need to increase high quality crop production to cater the market demand, either by enhancing productivity on the same piece of land with the help of fertilizers, irrigation and using new methods such as tillage equipment or by increasing the amount of agricultural land.

Many other factors, such as climate change, will certainly make it challenging to produce enough food to cater demand. Water scarcity, rising temperature, and extreme weather conditions due to climate change will impact for long term on crop yields. This will fleet the demand for tillage equipment in market, helping out farmers to prepare a suitable seed bed and to improve the physical condition of the soil (in wetter climates tillage aids in keeping the soil drier).

What is the Utility of Tillage Equipment in Agriculture?

The use of simple farm tools such as hoe in tilling the ground made it evident that the tillage was in practice since pre-colonel era. Hoe and Cutlass were primarily used by small scale farmers who were unable to afford the use of conventional tillage. Labor intensiveness and time consumption were the two factors which replaced hoes by conventional tillage with the passage of time. There are numerous benefits attached with the use of tillage equipment such as obtaining deep seed bed, adding more humus and fertility to soil by covering the vegetation etc. Use of tillage equipment saves time, reduce agricultural labor cost and also removes most of the plant residue from the previous crop.

What are the Dynamics behind Tillage Equipment Market Growth?

There exists a constant pressure on agriculture industry to produce agricultural products to cater the demand of growing population, which has forced farmers to focus on efficiency and productivity to drive business growth. Government has launched numerous schemes in different regions of the world providing relief to farmers and encouraging farm mechanization. The implementation of farm loan waiver schemes encourages farmers to buy farm equipment. For instance, the Indian government implemented a loan waiver scheme in Jharkhand, giving relief 7.8 Lakhs farmers in the state. For each farmer the capping is at Rs. 50,000.

Farm equipment such as tractors, combines, and harvesters are expensive, creating challenge for farmers to purchase these equipment with their limited sources of funding. Therefore, several governments have increased their support in the form of subsidies/credit schemes to encourage farmers to adopt modern farming equipment to increase food production. For instance, the Indian government has provided an 80% subsidy on machinery and equipment for farmers, aiding them financially to buy the necessary equipment and machines.

Precision farming is becoming more common among farmers who want to produce more with limited or same resources (land). The concern of high demand for food across nations can be effectively tackled by this farming technique. With precise farming, farmers can increase their production by improving operational efficiency, thereby minimizing the gap of supply and demand. Precision farming technology facilitates the efficient use of agricultural equipment such as tillage equipment, which in turn, improves the overall quantity and quality of yields. Thus, the demand for precision agriculture is an opportunity for OEMs providing agricultural equipment to farmers. This trend is expected to fuel the tillage equipment market in near future.

Tillage Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global market for tillage equipment is segmented into its product usage, tillage type, material type, manufacturing technology, and the end-user industry.

Based on product usage, the tillage equipment market can be segmented into:

Primary tillage equipment

Secondary tillage equipment

Based on tillage type, the tillage equipment market can be segmented into:

Minimum tillage Plough packer The circuit tiller The spring tooth harrow Plough packer with grain drill

Strip tillage

Rotary tillage Garden type Trailed or tractor-mounted units with p.t.o. drives Trailed units with auxiliary engines

Mulch tillage

Combined tillage

Based on fuel, the tillage equipment market can be segmented into:

Diesel powered

Gasoline powered

Electric powered

Based on product size, the tillage equipment market can be segmented into:

Small type equipment

Medium type equipment

Large type equipment

Based on distribution channel, the tillage equipment market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Based on region, the tillage equipment market can be segmented into:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In general, tillage equipment are divided into two categories, namely, primary tillage equipment and secondary tillage equipment. Equipment that is used to loosen the soil by breaking deeply to prepare a suitable seed bed is considered as primary tillage equipment. The group of primary tillage equipment includes various kinds of disc tiller ploughs, moldboard ploughs, subsoil ploughs or chisels, and rotary tillers. Secondary tillage equipment includes harrows, pulverizers, cultivators, weeders, and special tools for surface tillage to prevent moisture and destroy weeds.

Disc tillers vary according to the flexibility of the disc cylinder, the rigid one has a single axle. Large tillers have independent disc cylinders or gangs, to provide flexibility these gangs are operated at the same angle, but each gang has an ability to move up and down separately over uneven terrain. Another flexible type has the axle jointed at intervals, making a snake-like flexible cylinder for working uneven ground. The flexible types can be shortened to suit the power available. The trailing type is pulled from the tractor drawbar and it is supported entirely by its own three wheels. Hence, there is a need for segmentation of tillage equipment so that the farmers can easily opt for what they want as per their agricultural produce.

What is the Regional Standpoint in Tillage Equipment Market?

An exponential increase in population in the Asia Pacific region due to the presence of fast-growing economies, driving the demand for agricultural products. The agricultural sector in Asia pacific region is adopting equipment to boost productivity in an efficient and effective manner. Product awareness and supportive government initiatives among farmers are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The agriculture industry is a labor-intensive industry with a severe shortage of cultivable land. This enabled farmers in China and Japan to adopt agriculture equipment to increase production efficiency and product quality.

Government of MEA is providing their farmers subsidies, to produce maximum crop yield during high demand. Which in turn allowing farmers to afford agricultural equipment such as tillage equipment.

America and Europe are evident for their technological advancement. The availability of fuel efficient machines with improved features have encouraged farmers to adopt new machinery for agriculture in this region.

Who all are the Key Players Competing in Tillage Equipment Market?

AGCO Corporation

Deere & Company

Lee Shuknecht & Sons Inc.

Alamo Group Inc.

Autotech International FZCO

CASH IH

CNH Industrial N.V. Brand

BareCo

J.E. LOVE CO.

Northstar Attachments

ISEKI and CO.LTD.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Rathbun Ironworks

Gillison’s Variety Fabrication

XCMG Group

KUBOTA Corporation

Wiese Industries

SOIL Service Inc.

Bigham Brothers INC.

Weak-Tec Inc.

These are some of the leading manufacturers of tillage equipment worldwide. However, strategic product launch remains the key growth strategy for agriculture equipment market players.

