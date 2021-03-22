Global Anti – Inflammatory Cytokines Market Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue, And Sales Till 2021 – 2031

Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market: Market Outlook

Cytokines are categorised as a large group of peptides, glycoproteins and proteins that are present into specific cells in the immune system. Cytokines are produced in the body may have different origins like lymphocytes, monocytes and others. Anti-inflammatory cytokines are regulatory molecule for a pro-inflammation response from cytokines. Inflammatory cytokines can lead to cytokine storm causing nerve-injury/inflammation-induced central sensitization, atherosclerosis or cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is estimated to diagnose more than 1 million cases of cancer in the U.S. alone. Hence, the increasing treatment adoption rate is expected to enhance global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth in the coming decade.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

Increasing investments towards healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities for anti-inflammatory cytokines is expected to boost the global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. The increasing rate of approval and commercialization of biopharmaceutical drugs will lead to global anti-inflammatory cytokines market expansion in the coming decade. Changing consumer behaviour by adapting the latest technology and willingness to share data is leading to the adaption of anti-inflammatory cytokines drugs into the market. Global anti-inflammatory cytokines market is expected to generate highest revenue from the indication cancer due to the high prevalence rate. Expansion of value chain is estimated to anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments of Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Covered in the Report

Based on drug, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Interleukin-1 receptor antagonist

Interleukin-4

Interleukin-6

Interleukin-10

Interleukin-11

Interleukin-13

Based on the route of administration, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Based on the indication, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Graft-vs-host disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Cardiovascular diseases

Adipose tissue metabolism and obesity

Osteoarthritis

Atherosclerosis

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Institutional Sales Hospitals Speciality Clinics Research Institutes



Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Based on the region, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

General Electric Company

Abcam PLC

GenScript Biotech Corp

Applied Biological Materials Inc.

Randox Laboratories

others are actively involved in offering anti-inflammatory cytokines for different applications.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

The manufacturers involved in the production of anti-inflammatory cytokines drugs by portfolio expansion strategies for increasing their market share in the global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. Key players are expanding their manufacturing facilities to serve the increasing demand for anti-inflammatory cytokines.

In January 2021, Emergent BioSolutions and Humanigen have signed an agreement for development and manufacturing of drug called Lenzilumab. This drug is designed to prevent and treat an immune hyper-response of the cytokine storm.

In January 2021, Tetra Bio-pharma received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin its Phase 1 trial with human subjects for its investigational therapeutic drug.

In July 2020, Derm-Biome Pharmaceutical announced that it raised pre-seed funding of US$ 500,000 along with Pan-Biome Pharmaceutical to develop medicines used in treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases including anti-inflammatory cytokines.

The report on the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2016 – 2020

Market Size & Forecast 2021 to 2031

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

