Best Stage Curtain in Delhi & India

Cotton, polyester and mohair are the fire resistant textures customarily generally utilized as theatre shades. Changed into rich proscenium shades, friezes, wings, valances and stage settings, these textures have an enhancing capacity on the stage making simultaneously better conditions for both light and sound.

The direction of sound and light is fundamental in front of an audience. A fruitful dramatic encounter requires appropriate outlining of the picture with the goal that the presentation maximumly affects the crowd.

The concealing window ornaments utilized on the sides of the stage make it conceivable to conceal the behind the stage and the hardware from the general population. The purported friezes and wings of the performance center are made of textures that square out light and which totally or part of the way block surrounding light to make a totally dull space in front of an audience. They likewise meet the most explicit prerequisites of a scene to limit light reflection.

STAGE CURTAIN MATERIALS

Theatres have a character that can be featured with the assistance of huge, specially crafted blinds. These cotton or engineered stage velvets are accessible in various loads and can likewise be specially colored on-demand.

COTTON THEATER CURTAINS

traditional cotton theatre velvets include a directional heap and highlight a shocking matte completion. Pick one of the classy tones for Puccini, Verdi and Bellini beneath, or look at the practical scope of 100% cotton velour, including mid-weight Hamlet Velvet and significantly heavier Atlas Velvet.

SYNTHETIC OR POLYESTER STAGE CURTAINS

While cotton velvets undergo chemical treatment to make them flame retardant (FR), polyester velvets (inherently flame retardant – IFR) are made from materials that are inherently flame retardant at all times. These stage velvets require minimal maintenance, are more resistant to moisture and wrinkle less than any other type of theatre pile. They are therefore more suitable for touring than cotton stage velvets.