Domestic Cleaning Services for your Home in London

Posted on 2021-03-23 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — If you were to ask about the best services London offers to its citizens, cleaning wouldn’t be your first thought. Given that there are other professional areas covered like video production, entertainment hubs, education, and medical institutes, among others. However, Mary’s cleaning has the best services in domestic cleaning London has to offer.

You can visit their website to know more about their domestic cleaning services – https://www.maryscleaning.co.uk/services/domestic-cleaning/

They promise a clean and healthy home leaving you with a spotless and shiny residence. Yes, that could be your home. This eight-year-old company has catered to so many homes in a short period. They are called time and again to make a home look brand new. Homeowners putting their homes on sale have greatly benefited from Mary’s domestic cleaning London services.

The areas covered for domestic cleaning can make the neighbours envious.

  • Dusting the ceiling and cobwebs where reachable
  • General tidying and cleaning of every room
  • Wipe and polish furniture in every room
  • Cleaning skirting boards and radiators
  • Wiping light shades and light switches
  • Vacuuming and mopping of the floor
  • The Dusting of all reachable surfaces
  • Cleaning doors and knobs
  • Emptying the bins
  • Cleaning the bins

The services mentioned above are for all rooms of the house. Other areas covered are the kitchen, living areas, communal areas, bathroom, and extra passages and spaces.

About Us:

Mary’s Cleaning Services is based in Kingston upon Thames, London. They have been rendering exceptional quality services to residential and commercial facilities since 2012. They offer a combined domestic and corporate cleaning service catering to varied industries.

Contact details:

Name: Mary’s Cleaning Services

Phone: 07518895578 | 07479870528

Email: office@maryscleaning.co.uk

Website: https://www.maryscleaning.co.uk/

