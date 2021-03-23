Siora Surgicals has Come up With its Excellent Range of Titanium Elastic Nailing System

New Delhi , India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a leading orthopedic devices manufacturer in India has come up with a world-class collection of titanium elastic nails. Being in this business for more than 25 years, the company specializes in the manufacturing of thousands of orthopedic implants and devices. SIORA has clients across the globe and is expanding its network strongly to many other regions as well.

The titanium elastic nails introduced by SIORA are available in 5 different sizes ranging from 2.0 mm to 4.0 mm in diameter. The length of the elastic nails has been kept 440 mm by the company, hence surgeons can cut it easily according to their requirement. The titanium elastic nailing system manufactured by SIORA is passed through stringent quality parameters to ensure its compliance with international standards. Besides elastic nails, the nailing system offered by the company also includes other instruments used for titanium elastic nails during surgical procedures. Some of these instruments are Inserter for Elastic Nail, Hammer Guide, AWL for Elastic Nail, F – Tool, Pin Wrench, and Locking Plier for Elastic Nail.

The company is supplying its top-quality products in India to its numerous clients and exporting them to other countries as well. In addition to Titanium Elastic Nailing System, the company is also offering Small Fragment Locking Compression Plate, Locking Hand Plate, and Locking Hand System.

The reasons to choose SIORA for getting Titanium Elastic Nailing System include:

The company (SIORA SURGICALS) is FDA, India approved and follows ISO and WHO-GMP norms while manufacturing its products.

All the products including Titanium Elastic Nail & Instruments comply with European Medical Device Directive MDD/93/42.

The products are manufactured under the guidance of experienced professionals in the company’s advanced manufacturing unit located at RAI District, Sonipat, Haryana.

The finishing and packaging of the products are done in a sterile environment (Cleanrooms).

Elastic Nails along with other orthopedic devices offered by SIORA are completely reliable.

Founded in 1987, the quality system of the company is designed to meet the standards of ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015. SIORA’s goal is to serve better to customers and mark its name as the world leader in manufacturing orthopedic implants and equipment. SIORA is the name of trust and innovation, and that is why it has a huge client base across the globe. With a mindset to become a world leader, the company is also working to strengthen its roots as an orthopedic implants supplier in Malaysia. With all this, Siora surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is also willing to shake hands for contract manufacturing/OEM for clients in Malaysia.

With SIORA, customer satisfaction is guaranteed and enough stock remains available for timely delivery of orders across the globe.

Contact Information:

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd

Address – WZ- 1, 2nd Floor, Phool Bagh,

Ram Pura, New Delhi, 110035 INDIA

+91 9810021264

https://www.siiora.com/

MANUFACTURING UNIT

Address – 1792, HSIIDC Industrial Estate,

RAI, District – Sonipat, Haryana – 131029

Contact

Anuj Dureja

e-marketing@siora.net

09810021264