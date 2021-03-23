Property Management Companies New York

New York, NY, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Code Compliance Department

Complying with the numerous complex regulations governing cooperative and condominium housing requires accurate record-keeping procedures and organizational skills. Century Management monitors timetables and other actions necessary for making the timely inspections required for filing documents with government agencies. The comprehensive Building Information Profile is an important tool in assisting our team and the board to meet all required compliance actions.

Day-to-Day Building Operations Management

As a component of our property management program, Century will coordinate your building’s staff responsibilities. We also include development of reporting procedures, employee log forms and inventory control systems within that program. Century will develop a Staff Manual tailored to your building’s needs, which includes work schedules, job descriptions and procedures.

On-Site Building Visits

Our dedicated property management team will regularly visit your building and inspect the grounds to check for potential problems. In addition, we’ll complete a thorough monthly roof-to-basement inspection. To ensure your satisfaction, photographs of the inspection are available upon request. This way, board members can oversee the inspection at their leisure.

Monthly Management Report

Your Monthly Property Management Report includes a summary of your building’s financial, legal and physical status, as well as an update on the progress of current projects.

