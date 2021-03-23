GreenPoint Financial Launches LIBOR BOOTCAMP 2021

New York, NY, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — GreenPoint Financial has launched LIBOR BOOTCAMP 2021 – a comprehensive self-paced learning and certification program covering all areas of the fast-approaching LIBOR transition.

Full details about LIBOR BOOTCAMP and introductory subscription rates can be found at https://liborbootcamp.com

This is an expanded version of LIBOR BOOTCAMP 2020 – a successful program with global participation that concluded recently. The program has been created and taught by experts with decades of individual industry experience and produced with broadcast-quality production and learning platform.

Key aspects of the program:

Program can be completed in two weeks (intensive structure) or 6-12 weeks (extended structure).

Flexible and self-paced based on participant knowledge, functional area and time availability.

45+ sessions of 30-minute duration with adaptive concept checks – total instruction 30 hours.

Foundation, Core Modules and 7 Masterclasses covering all aspects.

Live discussions and Q&A sessions with program experts and industry leaders.

Real quantitative and operational case studies.

Completion certificate at the end of the program.

LIBOR BOOTCAMP’s co-creator and faculty member Tim Glauner explained that “LIBOR BOOTCAMP bring together over six decades of professional and teaching experience in this comprehensive program that is tailorable to individual training needs on a flexible self-paced learning platform with live access to faculty members.”

GreenPoint’s Chairman and co-creator/faculty member of the LIBOR BOOTCAMP Sanjay Sharma, Ph.D. stated that “LIBOR BOOTCAMP is a unique program that will continue to evolve with industry and developments until the transition is complete globally. LIBOR BOOTCAMP is the result of extensive work over the last 9 months and combines conceptual foundations with practitioner experience in a robust pedagogical framework.”