TALKONCRYPTO is launched worldwide, crypto forum with many unique features

Mumbai, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — An Initiative of Coinbaazar LLC (a p2p crypto exchange) is now offering a cryptocurrency forum talkoncrypto.com, as the name suggests, its a platform where all the crypto enthusiasts can chat, share & discuss the variety of topics related to the world of cryptocurrency starting from announcements, industry’s developments, new launches of Apps to latest topics and many more on a single platform.

Talkoncrypto is proud to announce their bitcoin forum that provides information for people who want to get into the world of cryptocurrency be it first-timers/newcomers or veterans and to fulfill their desires to keep up with the latest in the world of cryptos & Blockchain technology.

Talkoncrypto is a public domain platform where anyone can register for free in a minute, the inquisitive users can raise any topic of their interest, and all those who are experts and have a diverse knowledge of the subject can share their experiences in detail through their replies and can contribute in enhancing the knowledge of naïve crypto enthusiasts. The platform offers its users certain interesting positions and badges depending on the amount of contribution one does towards the community. Furthermore, crypto companies can introduce their new platforms or apps in an Announcement section, users can offer their selling services in the buy and sell services section and their challenges can be discussed to find possible solutions and the latest updates.

Talkoncrypto is embedded with features like light-dark mode, Mobile optimization, sharing pictures, setting avatars and profile pics and many more to give its users a friendly experience.

Talkoncrypto is a user-friendly platform which has gone through strict security protocols making it a safe haven to communicate with people around the world, thereby keeping people updated with the latest in crypto news and topics.